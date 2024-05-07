Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AXT, Inc (AXTI)

NEW YORK, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AXT, Inc. (“AXT, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI) securities between March 24, 2021 and April 3, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for the Company’s investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint in the lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AXT, Inc. overstated its property holdings; (2) AXT, Inc. did not disclose that the attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT, Inc. routinely engaged in environmental violations and unsafe business practices; (4) AXT, Inc.’s production declined in 2023; (5) and as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.