Centra Funding Acquires LeaseQ and Its Restaurant and Franchise Team, Launching Centra Culinary Finance

PLANO, Texas, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centra Funding, LLC (“Centra”), a nationwide independent equipment finance company that is a subsidiary of CV Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce that it has acquired the LeaseQ Restaurant and Franchise Team, together with its associated LeaseQ equipment finance platform, from TimePayment Corp. (“TimePayment”). Centra will continue to partner with TimePayment to provide instant approvals for microticket restaurant and franchise transactions. This strategic initiative underscores Centra’s commitment to the foodservice industry and its dedication to providing unparalleled financing solutions and support.



Under the new Centra Culinary Finance brand, the existing experienced team, headed by Sandra VanBuren and Kim Lorang, will continue to deliver top-notch customer service, foster strong partnerships and champion the growth and success of the foodservice industry using the LeaseQ platform. Founded in 2011, LeaseQ is an online marketplace which serves businesses who can apply directly for equipment financing, equipment dealers seeking an integrated financing solution at the point of sale and finance companies seeking applications tailored to their funding requirements.

Partners and customers can expect a seamless transition, with the same level of service and commitment they have come to rely on from LeaseQ's Restaurant and Franchise Team. Additionally, the team and platform will enable Centra to deliver improved offerings to the foodservice and other industries.

John Boettigheimer, President of Centra, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome the LeaseQ Restaurant and Franchise Team to the Centra family. Their expertise and dedication to excellence align with our values, and we look forward to Centra Culinary Finance expanding the industry-leading financing solutions we offer to small and medium-sized foodservice businesses. We’re also pleased to be able to adapt the LeaseQ platform to transform our offerings across the many other industries Centra serves.”

"We're excited about the support and resources we’ll benefit from at Centra. We’ve already begun developing exciting new Centra programs tailored for the foodservice industry, and Centra’s competitive rates will make it even easier for us to get customers fast approvals that align with their budgets. With Centra’s backing, we look forward to enhancing our services and being able to better serve our partners and customers," said Sandra VanBuren, Head of Centra Culinary Finance.

"We want to assure our partners and customers that while our name may have changed, our commitment to quality service, transparency, and support remains the same," said Kim Lorang, Director of Business Development and Operations. "We are excited about this new chapter as Centra Culinary Finance and look forward to continuing to serve and support the foodservice industry."

About Centra Funding:

Centra Funding, LLC, founded in 2006 by President John Boettigheimer, is a nationwide equipment finance company based in Plano, TX, with offices across the United States. Centra is committed to offering a fast and simple finance solution that helps new and existing small- and medium-sized businesses to acquire equipment more easily. Benefiting from over 40 years of management experience in the equipment finance industry, Centra finances businesses in almost every industry sector and its direct lending capabilities allow it to provide innovative and flexible options for customers’ equipment financing needs. For more information about Centra, please visit www.centrafunding.com. Centra Funding, LLC is a subsidiary of CV Holdings, Inc., a diversified holding company focused on specialty finance investments. CV Holdings, Inc.’s common stock is currently quoted on OTC Markets under the ticker CVHL.

