HKD 2.4 Billion AUM Highlights Strong Market Entry for Newly Launched Spot Crypto ETFs in Hong Kong

The inaugural week of the newly launched ETFs has exceeded all projections, with asset under management (AUM) surpassing HKD2.4 billion as of 6 May, a testament to the strong investor interest and confidence in the market. This milestone highlights the successful fusion of traditional financial systems with cutting-edge digital asset solutions, showcasing the evolution and maturity of Hong Kong's digital finance landscape.



ETP / AUM (HKD in million) Total BTC ETH ChinaAMC 1,225.81 1,050.00 175.81 Harvest Global 665.91 556.71 109.20 Bosera 584.49 472.71 111.78 Data as of 6 May (Source: HKEX)





OSL Digital Securities, a prominent licensed digital asset platform and a core entity of OSL Group (863.HK), has been entrusted as the virtual asset trading platform and sub-custodian for both ChinaAMC's and Harvest Global’s inaugural spot BTC/ETH ETFs, which surpasses 76% of the total market shares. This achievement reflects OSL's recognized leadership and expertise in the digital asset industry, reinforcing its pivotal role in facilitating the growth and security of the market.





OSL’s CEO - “Bridging today’s finance with tomorrow’s Web 3.0”

Patrick Pan, Chairman of the Board & CEO of OSL, remarked, “In collaboration with the industry’s finest ETF managers, we have successfully launched four innovative spot BTC/ETH ETF products in one of the world's most dynamic ETF markets. Together, we have addressed some of the most intricate challenges of our industry—regulated digital asset custody, ensuring stable liquidity, and bridging traditional financial markets with the speed of on/off-chain operations. Today marks a significant step towards merging contemporary finance with the future of Web 3.0.”

Looking forward, OSL is optimistic about the continued growth and influence of these ETFs. The successful launch also sets the stage for further innovations and market expansion. This landmark development is expected to boost market activity and attract further investment, driving forward Hong Kong’s ambition to be at the forefront of the digital asset revolution.

About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: https://group.osl.com/



