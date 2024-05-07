Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class Director Votes For Proxy % Votes Withheld Proxy % Class A Shareholders



Timothy W. Casgrain 8,219,639 100% 0 0.00% Ian G. Cockwell 8,219,639 100% 0 0.00% Class B Shareholders

Christopher Killi 767,193 100% 0 0.00% Joseph F. Killi 767,193 100% 0 0.00% Marc D. Sardachuk 767,193 100% 0 0.00%



Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

