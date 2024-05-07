Enerflex Ltd. Announces Voting Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 7, 2024, Enerflex’s shareholders approved the election of all 10 nominee directors presented in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2024. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:
|Approval
|Against
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage
|Votes Against
|Percentage
|Fernando Assing
|77,625,392
|91.3
|%
|7,416,506
|8.7
|%
|Joanne Cox
|73,577,708
|86.5
|%
|11,464,190
|13.5
|%
|Byron Dunn
|57,993,004
|68.2
|%
|27,048,894
|31.8
|%
|James Gouin
|76,193,514
|89.6
|%
|8,848,384
|10.4
|%
|Mona Hale
|71,755,095
|84.4
|%
|13,286,803
|15.6
|%
|Kevin Reinhart
|59,399,215
|69.9
|%
|25,642,683
|30.1
|%
|Marc Rossiter
|70,443,119
|82.8
|%
|14,598,779
|17.2
|%
|Thomas Tyree
|84,117,824
|98.9
|%
|924,074
|1.1
|%
|Juan Carlos Villegas
|72,735,778
|85.5
|%
|12,306,120
|14.5
|%
|Michael Weill
|67,978,892
|79.9
|%
|17,063,006
|20.1
|%
At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company, with 99.5% (93,508,053 shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.
Enerflex’s non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation (“Say-on-Pay”) was defeated with 31.8% (27,055,439 shares) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting against the resolution.
The Board of Directors has taken note of the voting results and looks forward to engaging with shareholders on these important matters.
ABOUT ENERFLEX
Enerflex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFXT". For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.
For investor enquiries, please contact the Company by email to chair@enerflex.com or ir@enerflex.com.