Anti-Jamming Market Size to Surpass US$11.83 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5 billion in 2023 global anti-jamming market will reach USD 11.83 billion in 2033. "anti-jamming" refers to methods and tools used to prevent deliberate interference, or "jamming," in navigation and communication systems. The necessity of dependable communication and navigation in various settings, such as military operations, civilian infrastructure, and wireless networks, makes anti-jamming measures necessary. By guaranteeing communication dependability, defending vital infrastructure, retaining signal integrity, and sustaining operational continuity, anti-jamming solutions are essential for preventing purposeful interference. Applications for these technologies can be found in satellite communication, wireless networks, military communication, and navigation systems. For a wide range of users in the military, civilian, and commercial sectors, anti-jamming technologies are essential for preserving the dependability, security, and integrity of communication and navigation systems in the face of intentional interference.



Report Coverage Details CAGR 9% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 5 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 11.83 billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Platform Type, Technology, Application, Regions

Key Insight of the Global Anti-jamming Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The US makes large investments in defence R&D, which propels improvements in anti-jamming capabilities. Cooperation between North American nations promotes innovation and the deployment of anti-jamming solutions, which speeds up progress even more. North American corporations are actively developing anti-jamming systems for both military and civilian applications to promote innovation and technological improvement. North America monopolises anti-jamming technology because of its technological strength, military spending, strategic goals, cooperative efforts, and wide uses.



In 2023, the airborne segment dominated the market, with a 37% market share and revenue of 1.85 billion.



The platform type segment is divided into airborne, naval, land and space. In 2023, the airborne segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 37% and revenue of 1.85 billion.



In 2023, the civilian techniques segment dominated the market, with a 42% market share and revenue of 2.10 billion.



The technology segment is divided into nulling, civilian, and beam steering techniques. In 2023, the civilian techniques segment dominated the market, with a 42% market share and revenue of 2.10 billion.



In 2023, the defence segment dominated the market, with a 38% market share and revenue of 1.90 billion.



The application segment is divided into flight control, defence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, position, timing, and casualty evacuation. In 2023, the defence segment dominated the market with a 38% market share and revenue of 1.90 billion.



Advancement in market



Kosminis Vytis introduced an anti-jamming development kit with an 8-channel controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) and two anti-jamming receivers, the KV-AJ3 and KV-AJ3-A. A digital antenna control unit (DACU) and a GNSS receiver are combined to create the KV-AJ3 tri-band anti-jamming receiver. The KV-AJ3 can be utilized as a standalone GNSS receiver solution or as a jamming protection for older receivers.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The constantly changing risks to the country's security, such as cyberattacks on vital military and civilian infrastructure.



The need for equally effective anti-jamming techniques and technologies is driven by the growing military worries surrounding enemies' use of sophisticated jamming techniques to interfere with communication and navigation systems. The growing frequency of these threats highlights the pressing requirement for strong anti-jamming technology to guarantee the dependability and durability of military systems. Similarly, cybersecurity threats to the military and private sectors increase the demand for sophisticated anti-jamming tools. Cyberattacks that target navigation and communication systems have the potential to undermine vital operational and infrastructure capacities, crippling entire countries and stopping their economy. More risks are introduced by the growing interconnectedness of military and civilian systems through networked platforms and IoT devices. Comprehensive precautions against cyberattacks are required due to the increased susceptibility of military and civilian systems to cyber threats by networked platforms and Internet of Things devices. Increased worries about cybersecurity threats and military vulnerabilities will drive the market for cutting-edge anti-jamming products and services.



Restraints: The anti-jamming components' resource-intensive characteristics.



The high processing and hardware requirements required for anti-jamming technology implementation and operation are referred to as its resource intensiveness. These technologies depend on powerful processors that can handle massive amounts of real-time data, high-speed processing capabilities, and complex signal-processing algorithms. Furthermore, specific hardware components are needed to effectively implement these sophisticated algorithms. These parts can, however, be pricey and difficult to find. Additionally, anti-jamming methods could entail the application Of a significant amount of power and energy. Additionally, anti-jamming systems may necessitate the usage of dedicated communication channels or frequencies. Anti-jamming systems also need a lot of upkeep and training to guarantee optimum efficiency and dependability. Consequently, the market expansion would be hampered by the resource-intensive nature of anti-jamming components.



Opportunities: Improvements in components that prevent jamming.



The necessity to develop and expand similarly effective anti-jamming capabilities has been brought to light by the increasing inventions and advancements in jamming capabilities. The need for this product is being driven by more research, development, and innovation, which will fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. Thus, the need for cutting-edge anti-jamming technologies, methods, and services will only increase as jamming techniques become more complex and flexible. To survive, government organizations, research institutes, and defence contractors are funding R&D projects. Research institutes, government organizations, and defence contractors invest in R&D to keep ahead of new threats and provide strong anti-jamming technologies that can successfully thwart developing jamming tactics.



Challenges: The evolving nature of jamming threats.



Cyberattacks targeting anti-jamming capabilities exploit vulnerabilities in software, hardware, or communication protocols, compromising the effectiveness and integrity of these systems. Attackers can exploit software vulnerabilities in anti-jamming systems to gain unauthorized access or disrupt operations. The evolving nature of jamming capabilities will challenge the market’s growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global anti-jamming market are:



• BAE Systems PLC

• Cobham PLC

• Harris Corporation

• Infinidome Ltd

• Thales Group

• Rockwell Collins

• Raytheon Company

• Novatel Inc.

• Mayflower Communications Co. Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Platform Type



• Airborne

• Naval

• Land

• Space



By Technology



• Nulling Technique

• Civilian Techniques

• Beam Steering Technique



By Application



• Flight Control

• Defence

• Surveillance and Reconnaissance

• Navigation

• Position

• Timing

• Casualty Evacuation



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



