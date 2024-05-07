Youth Champions Welcomes Elise Cortes As New Board Member

Westwood, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood, California -

Elise Cortes joins Youth Champions' Board of Directors and brings her expertise as a Business Analytics and Development Manager, enhancing the organization's mission to ignite potential in students by providing tools that accelerate their personal development.

Youth Champions, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering low-income and at-risk high school students in Los Angeles through a paid personal development internship, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elise Cortes to its Board of Directors.

Elise Cortes is a passionate advocate for education and community development and currently works as a business analytics and development manager at Vincor Construction Inc. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and is currently pursuing her MBA.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Cortes is deeply engaged in community service. She donates her time to Catholic Charities Orange County, showcasing her commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Additionally, she leads her company's philanthropic initiatives, spearheading their annual "Hard Hat Comedy" event which raises money for various foundations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Elise Cortes to our board of directors," said Jack R. Cline Jr., co-founder and vice chair of Youth Champions. "We are continuously analyzing data to make strategic decisions to ensure we are offering the best program possible. Elise’s background in business analytics and commitment to youth empowerment make her a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that her insights and expertise will help us continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the students we serve."

As a member of the Board of Directors, Cortes brings a wealth of experience to further support the growth and impact of the organization. She will play a key role in guiding the strategic direction of Youth Champions, contributing her expertise to enhance program effectiveness, foster community partnerships, and ensure the sustainability of the organization's mission.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Youth Champions and contribute to the incredible work being done to serve these deserving students," said Elise Cortes. "I am excited to collaborate with like-minded individuals passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of youth and helping them unlock their full potential."

Established in 2017, Youth Champions serves approximately 250 high school students each year through a comprehensive personal development curriculum that enhances their personal skills, helps them gain real-world experience, encourages them to explore potential career paths, and enables them to be competitive in the 21st-century marketplace. Students participate in a series of 24 virtual workshops on crucial topics such as problem-solving, leadership skills, financial literacy, good habit-building, personal responsibility, and independent thinking. In addition, students attend six exploratory field trips designed to expand their career and educational horizons and begin to identify their strengths and interests. Based on their level of participation, students can earn up to $1,000 each year.

Elise Cortes joins their esteemed Board of Directors: Jack Cline Jr., Cambria Cline, Jacky Dilfer, Vera Campbell, Cástulo de la Rocha, Michael Dolphin, Richard Gomez, Ferdinand Mehlinger, Bob Smiland, and Heriberto Gonzalez. Together, this dedicated group guides and supports the mission and vision of Youth Champions, ensuring the success and empowerment of their students.

For more information about Youth Champions, please visit www.youth-champions.org or contact info@youth-champions.org.

Youth Champions is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high school students with the knowledge, skills, and resources to make informed life decisions. Through a paid personal development internship that includes 24 interactive virtual workshops, six in-person field trips, mentorship programs, alumni association and educational resources, Youth Champions empowers young individuals to navigate the complex world of education, career, and personal finance confidently. By equipping students with these strategic tools, Youth Champions aims to foster a generation that is responsible, capable, and empowered to achieve all their goals. Since 2017, Youth Champions has served more than 1,000 students from 61 schools and awarded $328,500 in internship stipends and scholarships.

###

For more information about Youth Champions, contact the company here:



Youth Champions

Sheila Jsne Sarah

424-272-5334

shiellah@youth-champions.org