Rogers $1M Season of Canada’s Got Talent: CGT Reveals the First Six Performers Heading to the Finale, May 14 on Citytv

TORONTO, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the first six of eight acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Citytv and Citytv+. They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA:

FUNKANOMETRY – Dance, Vancouver Island, BC



NOVA SCOTIA

TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedian, Halifax, NS



ONTARIO

QUEBEC:

MAT & MYM – Stunt, Quebec City, QC - **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**



SASKATCHEWAN:

REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician, Prince Albert, SK – **Lilly’s Golden Buzzer**



Of the remaining acts, four were eliminated and four have been sent to the public vote where Canada will determine their fate. Starting now, Canadians have until 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT to vote two additional acts from tonight’s episode into the finale at www.Citytv.com/vote . They are:

ALBERTA:

STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedian, Edmonton, AB – **Trish’s Golden Buzzer**



BRITISH COLUMBIA:

ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician, Mission, BC



NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician, Carbonear, NL



ONTARIO

Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:

The winner of Canada’s Got Talent’s Million Dollar Season receives a life-changing prize of $1M – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history – thanks to Rogers, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totalling $200,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Together with Canada’s Got Talent, Rogers is committed to investing in premium original Canadian content while fostering homegrown talent. Last year, Rogers contributed approximately $950M to Canadian content and produced over 12,700 hours of unique Canadian programming.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, May 7)

STERLING V. SCOTT – Comedy Act

Edmonton, AB

Check out STERLING V. SCOTT’s performance!



ESHAN SOBTI – Singer/Musician

Mission, BC

Check out ESHAN SOBTI’s performance!



FUNKANOMETRY– Dance Act

Vancouver Island, BC

Check out FUNKANOMETRY’s performance!



MATTHEW COOPER – Singer/Musician

Carbonear, NL

Check out MATTHEW COOPER’s performance!



TRAVIS LINDSAY – Comedy Act

Halifax, NS

Check out TRAVIS LINDSAY’s performance!



LUKA & JENALYN – Dance Act

Toronto, ON

Check out LUKA & JENALYN’s performance!



MARK CLEARVIEW – Magic Act

Toronto, ON

Check out MARK CLEARVIEW’s performance!



MARK LEWIS – Magic Act

Toronto, ON

Check out MARK LEWIS’ performance!



NATALIE MORRIS – Singer/Musician

Toronto, ON

Check out NATALIE MORRIS’ performance!



TROY JAMES – Novelty

Brampton, ON

Check out TROY JAMES’ performance!



JADE MATHIEU – Singer/Musician

Longueuil, QC

Check out JADE MATHIEU’s performance!



TOGETHER FOR PEACE – Novelty

Lévis, QC

Check out TOGETHER FOR PEACE’s performance!



MAT & MYM – Stunt

Québec City, QC

Check out MAT & MYM’s performance!



REBECCA STRONG – Singer/Musician

Prince Albert, SK

Check out REBECCA STRONG’s performance!

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

