Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 7 May 2024 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.50 per share.



Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 15 May 2024. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 16 May 2024. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 21 May 2024. The expected payment date is 28 May 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.