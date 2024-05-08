EnviroGold Global Announces Filing of New Patent Application Completing Intellectual Property Protection for its NVRO Clean Leach Process

TORONTO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetize valuable metals contained in mine waste and tailings, reduce environmental liabilities and improve social and environmental outcomes, is pleased to announce it has filed a new patent application (Australian Provisional Patent Application number AU2024901328) for an improved method of extraction of metals from refractory ores. This patent application, combined with the previously filed Application PCT AU2023/051121 for an improved process for recovery of refractory ores, completes the suite of intellectual property protection the Company requires for its NVRO Clean Leach Process.



The Company’s Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Brock Hill said, “This patent application follows an extended pilot study conducted at ALS Global’s Perth, Western Australia Metallurgical Facility in July 2023. The pilot study was designed to confirm process recoveries and identify any process challenges which could prevent the Company from moving to full scale commercial production. The results of this work have enabled the Company to significantly improve several components of the NVRO Clean Leach Process including improved catalyst recovery, lower operational cost, and increased recovery of gold & silver from refractory ores.”

CEO David Cam commented that “The patent filing builds on the previous patent application and together completes the intellectual property protection for the Company’s NVRO Clean Leach Process and gives our Company a first mover advantage in this exciting and growing market. The improvements also broaden the Company’s ability to reprocess other mine tailings and concentrates, enabling the Company to pursue reprocessing opportunities across a broader range of metals, including strategic metals and rare earth elements.”

The Company has 7 active projects representing a total of over 300 million tonnes of tailings, 5 of these projects are associated with major global mining companies.

Mr. Cam also confirmed earlier market guidance, that the Company has committed to build a centralized demonstration plant in Brisbane, Australia that will allow customers, including several of the world’s largest mining and mineral processing companies, to test the NVRO Clean Leach Process on tailings and smelter by-products. The modular plant will incorporate the component features protected by the current patent applications.

Further, the Company intends to commence an in depth valuation review to determine the commercial, social, and economic value drivers of the NVRO Clean Leach Process to mining and mineral processing companies worldwide. It is expected the results will illustrate the significance of economically recovering valuable metal entrained in mine waste and tailings and importantly, the additional value to our customers of the environmental remediation benefits derived by utilizing the NVRO Clean Leach Process. The results of this analysis will form the basis for upcoming commercial negotiations with the Company’s customers and strategic investors.

For more information on EnviroGold and its proprietary clean leaching technology, please visit www.envirogoldglobal.com.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of a paradigm shift in global demand for precious and critical metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology license fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focussed on shareholder value.

