Bavarian Nordic Launches Share Buy-Back Program to Hedge Incentive Scheme Obligations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 8, 2024 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today the initiation of a new share buy-back program, under which the Company intends to buy back up to 162,288 of its own shares. The purpose of the share buy-back program is to meet the Company’s obligations arising from the share-based incentive programs for the Board of Directors and Executive Management, in accordance with the Company’s remuneration policy.

The share buy-back program is initiated pursuant to the authorization granted at the annual general meeting on April 16, 2024, according to which the Company may purchase up to 10 % of the Company's share capital for the time being.

The share buy-back program will be executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and supplementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Bavarian Nordic A/S has appointed Danske Bank A/S Lead Manager of the program. Danske Bank A/S will buy back shares on behalf of Bavarian Nordic A/S and make decisions on trading with Bavarian Nordic A/S' shares independently and without influence of Bavarian Nordic A/S.

The program will be implemented in accordance with the authorization within the following scope:

A maximum of 162,288 shares will be purchased within the duration of the program.

The maximum consideration for Bavarian Nordic A/S-shares purchased within the duration of the program is DKK 40 million. However, based on the closing price of Bavarian Nordic’s share on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on May 7, 2024, the total consideration is expected to be in the level of DKK 26 million.

The program terminates at the latest on May 21, 2024.

The maximum number of shares, which may be purchased per trading day, shall not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of shares in the Company traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S in the preceding 20 trading days.

The shares may not be purchased at a price which is higher than the higher of the following: The price of the last independent trade. The highest current independent purchase bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.



Bavarian Nordic A/S may terminate the program at any time. If the Company determines to terminate the program, the Company will give notice hereof.

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccine company with a mission to protect and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, supplied to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a strong portfolio of vaccines for travelers and endemic diseases. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

