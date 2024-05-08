Azerion publishes Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2024 and announces proposed changes to its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 08 May 2024 - Azerion Group N.V. (“Azerion”) has today published the Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2024, which will be held on 20 June 2024 (the AGM). The Notice, Agenda and accompanying Explanatory Notes, as well as the 2023 Annual Report and other relevant documentations have been published on our website www.azerion.com/investors-bc/ .

The Agenda of the AGM includes, amongst others, the proposal (i) to adopt the 2023 financial statements, (ii) to renew the appointment of its external auditor and (iii) to appoint Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie as a Supervisory Board member. Additional information on the proposed resolutions, are available in the Notice of the AGM.

Further information regarding the registration for and attendance at the AGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions can be found on our website http://www.azerion.com/agm/ .

In addition to the above, Azerion today announces that following the completion of her appointed term, Mrs. Florence Von Erb will not stand again as a member of Azerion’s Supervisory Board, with her term therefore concluding with effect from the end of the upcoming AGM. As Azerion continues to scale into becoming one of Europe’s largest digital advertising platforms, it is pleased to propose Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Further details relating to Mr. van de Vrie and his proposed appointment to the Supervisory Board can be found in the Notice, Agenda and Explanatory Notes of the AGM published today on our website http://www.azerion.com/agm/ . In addition, the Supervisory Board will start the process of identifying and selecting an additional female member to join the Supervisory Board following the completion of Mrs. Von Erb’s term.

Commenting on the proposed changes to the Supervisory Board, Mr. Wim de Pundert, Chairman of the Azerion Supervisory Board said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Florence Von Erb for her invaluable contribution to the success of Azerion and, in particular, during its initial phase as a listed company and through a period of significant transformation and growth. We will be pleased to welcome Benjamin van de Vrie as a new Supervisory Board member bringing additional commercial, industry, financial and capital markets experience to the Supervisory Board.

Background on proposed new member of Supervisory Board

Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerion's listed subsidiary AdUX S.A. (EURONEXT: ADUX) since April 2022. Prior to this, he worked for over 25 years at ING Bank N.V., where he managed clients and branches at both national and international levels. Since 2015 he has advised various Mid-Corporate and Medium-sized businesses on strategy, finance and management as partner at Mondriaan Management & Consultancy. As announced by AdUX S.A. on 8 May 2024, Mr. van de Vrie will step down from the AdUX Board of Directors following the AdUX Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 June 2024.

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com

Media

press@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.