Global $94B+ Vaccines Market Outlook, 2024-2030 by Type, Technology, Indication, Route of Administration, Age Group and Region - Rising Need for DPT Vaccine for Protection Against Serious Respiratory Ailments

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccines Market by Type (Monovalent Vaccine, Multivalent Vaccine), Technology Type (Inactivated Vaccines, Live-Attenuated Vaccines, Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines), Indication, Route of administration, Age Group - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vaccines Market was estimated at USD 55.66 billion in 2023, USD 59.94 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% to reach USD 94.14 billion by 2030.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases globally and the rise in immunization programs worldwide significantly influence this growth. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and policies for vaccine development are also driving market growth. High development costs, lengthy testing and approval process issues over product recalls, and inaccessibility in a few regions pose challenges to the growth of the vaccine market. Integration of adjuvants in vaccines, development of therapeutic vaccines, and growth in the contract manufacturing of the vaccines are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the market.



Regional Insights

In Asia-Pacific, robust economies such as China, India, and Japan have exhibited significant growth in vaccine markets due to large population densities and high prevalence of infectious diseases, necessitating comprehensive immunization drives. There's a high need for vaccines in the Americas, comprising countries such as the United States and Canada, owing to the demographic makeup and an expansive public health infrastructure. Significant investments in research and development (R&D) of vaccines, recent patents, and initiatives further fuel the growth. The EMEA region, with diverse economic landscapes, displays varying consumer behavior. The European Union, with well-funded health systems, necessitates extensive immunization programs. The Middle East and Africa possess a significant potential for market growth. Initiatives such as the collaboration between the Serum Institute of India and the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust in 2022 to supply COVID-19 vaccines are pivotal changes reshaping this landscape.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Vaccines Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Vaccines Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Vaccines Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Bavarian Nordic A/S
  • Bharat Biotech Ltd.
  • Biological E. Limited
  • Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co. Ltd.
  • CSL Limited
  • CureVac SE
  • Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
  • Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
  • Moderna Inc.
  • Novavax, Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi Group
  • Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Vaccines Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Type
    • Monovalent Vaccine
    • Multivalent Vaccine
  • Technology Type
    • Inactivated Vaccines
    • Live-Attenuated Vaccines
    • Messenger RNA (mRNA) Vaccines
    • Subunit, Recombinant, Polysaccharide, & Conjugate Vaccines
    • Toxoid Vaccines
    • Viral Vector Vaccines
  • Indication
    • DPT
    • Hepatitis
    • Human Papillomavirus
    • Influenza
    • Measles
    • Meningococcal Disease
    • Mumps & Rubella
    • Pneumococcal Disease
    • Polio
    • Rotavirus
    • Varicella
  • Route of administration
    • Intramuscular & Subcutaneous
    • Oral
  • Age Group
    • Adults
    • Pediatric
  • Region
    • Americas
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Europe, Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Globally
    • Favorable Government Initiatives and Policies for Vaccine Development
    • Growing Focus on Immunization Across the World
  • Restraints
    • High Development Costs, Lengthy Testing and Approval Processes
  • Opportunities
    • Integration of Adjuvants in Vaccines and Development of Therapeutic Vaccines
    • Growth in the Contract Manufacturing of the Vaccines
  • Challenges
    • Issues Over Product Recalls and Inaccessibility in Few Regions

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Type: Significant Preference for Monovalent Vaccines for Specific Disease Prevention
  • Technology Type: Rising Development in the Conjugate Vaccines as an Viable Alternative
  • Indication: Growing Need for DPT Vaccine for Protection Against Serious Respiratory Ailments
  • Route of Administration: Increasing Adoption of Oral Vaccines for Longer-Lasting Immune Responses
  • Age Group: Wider Adoption of Pediatric Vaccine as a Preventive Measure Owing to Rising HPV Vaccine Usability

