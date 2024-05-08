Global $60B+ Government Cloud Market Forecast, 2030: Rising Demand for Quicker Deployment, Enhanced Agility, Scalability, and Flexibility

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Government Cloud Market by Type (Services, Solutions), Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), Deployment Model - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Government Cloud Market was estimated at USD 20.81 billion in 2023, USD 24.15 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.36% to reach USD 60.13 billion by 2030.

Several key factors drive the landscape. Firstly, there's a marked increase in census data, paralleled by a surge in data generation within governmental spheres. This uptick underscores the pressing need for expanded storage and computational capabilities. Moreover, there's a discernible push towards quicker deployment, enhanced agility, scalability, and flexibility, all fueling potential demand. However, alongside these drivers lie certain restraints. Chief among them is the insufficient skills and training among government personnel, posing a significant obstacle.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there emerge promising opportunities. The rising adoption of internet access management and the burgeoning demand for open data platforms signal avenues for growth and innovation within the sector. Nonetheless, navigating these waters isn't without hurdles. Governmental entities tend to exhibit reluctance towards embracing newer technologies, posing a persistent challenge to progress.





This research report categorizes the Government Cloud Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Services Integration and Migration Support and Maintenance Training, Consulting, and Education Solutions Cloud Storage Disaster Recovery Identity and Access Management Risk and Compliance Management

Service Model Infrastructure as a Service Platform as a Service Software as a Service

Deployment Model Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

