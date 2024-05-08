NEXT BRIDGE HYDROCARBONS INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc., a spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK: MMTLP), Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc., a spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc. (OTC PINK: MMTLP) (“NBH” or “the Company”) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired NBH securities related to the Company’s spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc. (“Meta Materials”) on or around December 14, 2022. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NextBridge.

Case Details:

NBH dates back several years to an earlier company named Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (“Torchlight”). Torchlight was an oil and gas company that operated primarily in the Orogrande Basin in West Texas under the control of Defendant Gregory McCabe.

In June 2021, Torchlight merged into a Canadian company named Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (“Metamaterial”). In connection with the merger, legacy Torchlight shareholders received shares of non-voting Meta Materials preferred stock (the “Preferred Stock”). The Preferred Stock corresponded to the oil and gas assets that Metamaterial acquired from Torchlight during the merger. Holders of the Preferred Stock would be entitled to receive either proceeds from the sale of the oil and gas assets or, if the assets were not sold by a certain date, equity in a spin-off entity created to take ownership of the assets.

Meta Materials did not sell the legacy Torchlight oil and gas assets and, consequently, proceeded with spinning off the oil and gas assets into NBH. To effectuate the spin-off, on July 14, 2022, NBH filed a registration statement with the SEC, followed by several amendments and a final prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”). The Registration Statement became “effective” on November 18, 2022.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement contained untrue statements of a material fact and/or omitted to state material facts to make the statements therein not misleading. The Registration Statement also violated specific disclosure provisions which dictate what must be disclosed by issuers in registration statements. Consequently, NBH's violations of the Securities Act of 1933 have damaged Shareholders who received NBH shares as a result of the Registration Statement and Spin-Off.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NextBridge or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in NBH you have until May 14, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

