Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF) Pipeline Report 2024: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

This report provides comprehensive information about the Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Inferior Vena Cava Filter (IVCF) is a metallic device used to prevent blood clots from traveling to lungs. The filter is inserted inside a large vein called the inferior vena cava (which carries blood from lower extremities to the heart). IVC filter traps blood clots before it reaches to the lungs.



6 Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF)- Recent Developments

6.1 Jan 05, 2024: Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

6.2 Oct 26, 2023: Boston Scientific Announces Results for Third Quarter 2023

6.3 Sep 29, 2023: Barry Slowey Named Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

6.4 Sep 15, 2023: Amber Beauchamp Named Vice President of Global Human Resources

6.5 Aug 10, 2023: Vena Cava Filter System Saexten Approved by NMPA

6.6 Jul 19, 2023: Boston Scientific lays off 52 workers as it closes another Silicon Valley facility

6.7 Jun 04, 2023: Cook Medical receives additional 510(k) clearance for Gunther Tulip Vena Cava Filter Retrieval Set



