United States Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant (MedSuite) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: MIS Interbody Devices, MIS Pedicle Screws, Spinous Process Fixation, and 4 More

The US MIS spinal implant market reached a value of $2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to exceed $3.1 billion during the forecast period.

The comprehensive report suite on the U.S. market for minimally invasive spinal (MIS) implants covers various segments, including MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, MIS sacroiliac joint fusion, spine endoscopes, and MIS instrumentation. Despite encountering multiple challenges, growth is anticipated across all market segments.

This growth is attributed to steady patient demand driven by demographics and evolving regulations favoring MIS procedures. The reduced recovery time associated with MIS surgeries is also a significant factor influencing the preference for these procedures among patients, hospitals, and surgeons over traditional spine surgeries.

U.S. MIS SPINAL IMPLANTS MARKET INSIGHTS

The market for MIS interbody devices is increasingly favoring oblique (OLIF) and lateral (LLIF) lumbar interbody fusion techniques over the minimally invasive posterior (MIPLIF) and transforaminal (MITLIF) approaches. This trend is driven by the lower injury risk associated with the oblique and lateral methods, positioning them for greater growth. Nonetheless, all segments are anticipated to expand positively.

U.S. MIS SPINAL IMPLANTS MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS

In 2023, Globus Medical's merger with NuVasive propelled them to the forefront of the U.S. minimally invasive spine (MIS) market. This combined entity not only dominated the MIS interbody device sector but also held significant positions in MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, and MIS instrumentation. However, NuVasive did not enter the MIS sacroiliac joint fusion and spine endoscope segments.

Medtronic secured the runner-up position in the 2023 U.S. MIS market, showcasing impressive performance across several segments, notably MIS interbody devices, MIS pedicle screws, spinous process fixation, facet fixation, and MIS instrumentation. Unlike its leading competitor, Medtronic also did not venture into the spine endoscope market.

Other key players like DePuy Synthes, Stryker, SI-BONE, Richard Wolf, Joimax, ZimVie, and various smaller entities rounded out the competition. The U.S. MIS market is marked by the presence of numerous smaller companies, with most holding market shares of no more than 2%.

MARKET REPORT DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Procedure Volumes

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on THE U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis By Market Segment

2.2.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.2.2 Base Case Scenario

2.2.3 Best Case Scenario

3. Disease overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Degenerative Disc Disease

3.1.2 Spinal Deformities

3.1.3 Trauma and Tumor

3.1.4 Vertebral Compression Fractures

3.2 Patient Demographics

3.2.1 Degenerative Disc Disease

3.2.2 Spinal Deformities

3.2.3 Vertebral Compression Fractures

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 MIS Interbody Device

4.2.1.1 Approaches

4.2.2 MIS Pedicle Screw

4.2.3 Spinous Process Fixation

4.2.4 Facet Fixation

4.2.5 SI Joint Fusion

4.2.6 Spine Endoscope

4.2.7 Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery Instrumentation

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 MIS Interbody Device

4.3.2 MIS Pedicle Screw

4.3.3 Spinous Process Fixation

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 MIS Interbody Devices

4.4.2 MIS Pedicle Screw

4.4.3 Spinous Process Fixation

4.4.4 Facet Fixation

4.4.5 SI Joint Fusion

4.4.6 Spine Endoscopes

5. U.S. Minimally Invasive Spinal Implant Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Minimally Invasive Interbody Fusion

5.1.2 Minimally Invasive Surgery Pedicle Screws

5.1.2.1 Percutaneous MIS Systems

5.1.2.2 Retractor-Based MIS Systems

5.1.3 Spinous Process Fixation

5.1.4 Facet Fixation

5.1.5 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion

5.1.6 MIS Spine Endoscopes

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.6.1 DePuy Synthes

5.6.2 Globus Medical/NuVasive

5.6.3 Joimax

5.6.4 Medtronic

5.6.5 SI-BONE

5.6.6 Stryker

5.6.7 VGI Medical

5.6.8 ZimVie

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 DePuy Synthes

5.7.2 Globus Medical/NuVasive

5.7.3 Joimax

5.7.4 Medtronic

5.7.5 SI-BONE

5.7.6 Stryker

5.7.7 VGI Medical

5.7.8 ZimVie

6. Procedure Numbers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Procedures

6.2.1 Minimally Invasive Spinal Procedures

6.2.2 MIS Interbody Device Procedures

6.2.2.1 MIPLIF Procedures

6.2.2.2 MITLIF Procedures

6.2.2.3 LLIF Procedures

6.2.2.4 OLIF Procedures

6.2.3 MIS Pedicle Screw Procedures

6.2.4 Spinous Process Fixation Procedures

6.2.5 Facet Fixation Procedures

6.2.6 MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Procedures

6.2.7 Spine Endoscope Procedures

7. MIS Interbody Device Market

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Approach Types

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

7.3.1 MIS Interbody Device Market

7.3.2 MIPLIF Market

7.3.3 MITLIF Market

7.3.4 LLIF Market

7.3.5 OLIF Market

7.4 Drivers and Limiters

7.4.1 Market Drivers

7.4.2 Market Limiters

7.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

8. MIS Pedicle Screw Market

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Percutaneous MIS Systems

8.1.2 Retractor-Based MIS Systems

8.2 Market Overview

8.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3.1 MIS Pedicle Screw Market

8.3.2 Percutaneous Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

8.3.3 Retractor Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

8.3.4 Retractor Non-Cannulated Pedicle Screw Market

8.4 Drivers and Limiters

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.2 Market Limiters

8.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

9. Spinous process fixation Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

9.3 Drivers and Limiters

9.3.1 Market Drivers

9.3.2 Market Limiters

9.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

10. Facet Fixation Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

10.3 Drivers and Limiters

10.3.1 Market Drivers

10.3.2 Market Limiters

10.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

11. MIS Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

11.3 Drivers and Limiters

11.3.1 Market Drivers

11.3.2 Market Limiters

11.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

12. Spine Endoscope Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Market Analysis and Forecast

12.3.1 Endoscope Market

12.3.2 Spine Endoscope Instrumentation Market

12.4 Drivers and Limiters

12.4.1 Market Drivers

12.4.2 Market Limiters

12.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

13. Minimally invasive Spinal Surgery Instrumentation Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Analysis and Forecast

13.3 Drivers and Limiters

13.3.1 Market Drivers

13.3.2 Market Limiters

13.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Aesculap

Alevio Spine

Alphatec Spine

Apiary Medical

Atlas Spine

Aurora Spine

Boss Instruments

Camber Spine

Captiva Spine

Centinel Spine

Clariance

CoreLink Surgical

CTL Amedica

DePuy Synthes

Eliquence

Genesys Spine

gSource

Globus Medical

GS Medical

Innomed

Integra LifeSciences

Joimax

Life Instruments

Life Spine

LinkBio Corp.

Medtronic

Milennium Surgical Corp.

Nexxt Spine

NuVasive

Orthofix

OsteoMed

Pinnacle Spine Group

Richard Wolf

Spineology

SpineFrontier

SeaSpine

SI-BONE

Spinal Elements

Spineart

Stryker

Superior Surgical

Surgalign

Symmetry Surgical

Tecomet

Tedan Surgical Innovations

TranS1

VGI Medical

Xtant Medical

ZimVie





