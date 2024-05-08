Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Industry Report 2024-2029: Product Types and Competitive Landscape, Strategic Objectives and Growth Opportunities, Geographic and End-User Analysis

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an expansive analysis of the abrasives industry, the latest report covering the global market for abrasive products has been made available, providing invaluable insights into the market dynamics over a six-year period from 2024 to 2029. With a rigorous compilation of both quantitative data and qualitative insights, the report synthesizes over two decades of industry expertise into a coherent picture of market trends, demand, and competitive landscapes.



Product Types and Competitive Landscape



The report methodically segments the abrasives market into various product types including bonded, coated, non-woven abrasives, powder, pastes, and grit among others, offering an in-depth look at each segment. The analysis delves into the details of specific subtypes within these categories, their applications, and the competitive environments they operate within. This level of detail provides a granular view of the various factors influencing market performance and the interplay between different market segments.



Geographic and End-User Analysis



An integral component of the insights provided involves a geographic breakdown, examining key markets such as the United States, China, Germany, and emerging economies, among others. The report also casts a spotlight on end-user industries that range from aerospace to automotive, and from electronics to energy, revealing the wide-ranging applications of abrasive products and their influence on different sectors of the global economy.



Strategic Objectives and Growth Opportunities



The report’s objectives encompass providing stakeholders with robust instruments to assess market opportunities accurately and determine the market potential across various countries and regions. It aims to identify growth trajectories for abrasive materials and forecast developments across diverse product lines and geographical markets. Furthermore, the research details the strategic landscape, including manufacturers' sales metrics and market share, enabling stakeholders to gauge their competitive positioning.



Forecast and Timeframe



With forecasts running through 2029 and actuals accounted for up to 2023, the analysis looks ahead to predict future trends in product demand within different geographic and market sectors. The report stands as a testament to the diligent assessment of current trends, allowing businesses and stakeholders to strategically plan for upcoming years, thus effectively managing resources and capitalizing on market growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Section One: Technology Overview

Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined

Manufacturing Process

Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel

Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other

Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application

Selecting Abrasive Products

Competitive Products

Standards

Technological Drivers

General Machining

Shifts in Manufacturing Technology

Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency

Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets

New Technology Developments

Section Two: Market Overview

Total Industry Analysis

General Market Trends

Factors Affecting Demand

Organic Growth within Existing Markets

New Application Areas

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Ceramics

Diamond

Naturally Occurring Elements

Product Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2023-2029

Pricing Trends by Product Type

Average Annual Growth Rate 2023-2029

Regional Market Data and Analysis

Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2023-2029

Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country

Regional Consumption Trends

Developing Nations versus Mature Economies

Manufacturing Trends by Country

Distribution Channels

Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2023-2029

Distributors

Direct to the End-User

Value Added Resellers

End-User Industry Analysis

Total Market by End-User Industry

Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2023-2029

High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy

Application Breakdown

End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection

Competitive Environment

Barriers of Market Entry Capital Investment Supply Chain Customer Loyalty Global Trade

Factors of Competition Competitor Sales and Market Shares Pricing Trends Marketing Strategies New Market Entrants Barriers to Market Entry Performance versus Price Manufacturing Processes End-User Criteria for Product Selection

Company Strategies

Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses

Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies

Future Outlook

Competitive Products

Technological Changes Affecting Demand

Section Three: Abrasive Materials

Product Types include:

Ceramics

Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)

Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)

Other Aluminas

Boron Carbide

Cermets

Silicon Nitride

Composites

Superabrasives

Diamond

CBN/PcBN

Metallic

Steel Shot & Grit

Aluminum Shot

Copper Shot

Zinc shot

Plastic

Acrylic

Urea

Melamine

Other Naturally Occurring

Emery

Flint

Other

General Market Trends

Market for Abrasive Materials by Type and Sub-Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Supply Chains

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Market for Superabrasives

Diamond, CBN/PcBN

Pricing Trends

Average Selling Price by Type and Volume

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Distribution Channels

End-User Industry Analysis

Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook

Section Four: Bonded Abrasives

Product Types include:

Grinding Wheels

Cut-Off Wheels

Segments

Dressers

Files

Points

Sticks

Stones

Cones

Other

Bond Types include:

Vitrified

Resin

Metal

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Bonded Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Market by Bond Type

Market for Bonded Abrasives by Bond ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Bonded Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Distribution Channels

End-User Industry Analysis

Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook

Section Five: Coated Abrasives

Product Types include:

Discs

Belts

Rolls

Flap-Wheels/Discs

Sheets

Sponges

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Coated Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2021-2027

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Coated Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Distribution Channels

End-User Industry Analysis

Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook

Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives

Product Types include:

Pads

Belts

Discs

Wheels

Rolls

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Distribution Channels

End-User Industry Analysis

Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook

Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds

Product Types include:

Slurries/Pastes

Loose Powders

Compounds

Market by Product Type

Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2021-2027

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Distribution Channels

End-User Industry Analysis

Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook

Section Eight: Grinding Media

Product Types include:

Balls

Beads

Pellets

Grades include:

Ceramic

Metal

Steel

Glass

Polymer

Carbide

Other

Market by Product Type

Market for Grinding Media by Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Market by Abrasive Grade

Market for Grinding Media by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2023-2029

Average Selling Price by Type

Pricing Trends and Forecasts

Average Annual Growth 2023-2029

Distribution Channels

End-User Industry Analysis

Competitive Environment

Supplier Sales and Market Shares

Main Competitive Factors

Pricing Trends

Marketing Strategies

New Market Entrants

Future Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M

Action Superabrasives

Advanced Abrasives

A.L.M.T. Corp

ARC Abrasives

Awuko

Bibielle/Tyrolit

Camel Grinding Wheels

CARBO Ceramics

Carborundum Universal (CUMI)

Ceramtec

CGW Abrasives

Chang Xing

China Abrasives (CAEC)

CoorsTek

DiamondBack Abrasive

DRONCO/Osborn

Dynabrade

Egeli-Egasan/Tyrolit

Element Six (E6)

Electro Abrasives

Energo

Engis

Ervin

Even Cut Abrasive

Falcon Abrasive

Flexovit/Saint-Gobain

Fujimi

G-Wendt

GemTex

Glen Mills

Grinding Techniques/Tyrolit

Hoffmann Group

Iljin

Imerys

JacksonLea/Osborn

Klingspor

Kyocera

Lapmaster Wolters

Meister Abrasives

Merit Abrasives

Micro Abrasives

Mirka/KWH Group

Morgan Advanced Materials

Norton/Saint-Gobain

Osborn

Peerless Metal

PFERD

Pine Zone Abrasives Industry

Proterial (fka Hitachi Metals)

Radiac/Tyrolit

Rosler

SIA Abrasives

Sintokogio

Starcke

Sunnen

Tan Kong

Tyrolit

United Abrasives

Universal Superabrasives

Volzhsky Abrasives Works

VSM Coated Abrasives

Vulkan

Walter Surface Technologies

Washington-Mills/Exolon

Weiler Abrasives

Wheelabrator/Norican

