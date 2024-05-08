In accordance with section 7(2) of the Consortium Agreement, an extraordinary general meeting of Øresundsbro Konsortiet I/S is hereby convened on Friday 10 May 2024.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Election of chairman and election of minutes and presentation of list of persons entitled to vote.

2. Election of board member.

According to the Consortium Agreement § 8, 2., the Board of Directors is appointed by the owners and must consist of 4 members from the Danish and Swedish sides, respectively.

From the Danish side, Karen Hækkerup is nominated as a new board member.

3. Other issues.

The general meeting is held per capsulam.

Best regards

Kristina Jæger

Lawyer