Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Review 2022-2023 with Forecasts to 2030 by Type, Form, Source, Application Technique, Crop Type and Region

The global market for crop protection chemicals is expected to grow from $87.6 billion in 2023 to $114.7 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Population and Growing Demand for Food Actions by Governmental and Regulatory Organizations Technological Advances Increased Demand for Environmentally Friendly Solutions Emerging Market Integrated Pest Management for Agriculture's Sustainable Intensification

Market Restraints Rise of Organic Farming Crop Protection Chemicals and Pesticide Resistance Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Biopesticides Use of Crop Protection Chemicals in Precision Farming



The report analyzes key categories and regions to determine the present and future crop protection chemical market status and forecasted market growth from 2023 to 2028. This report also discusses the market strategies of key companies, ESG development, patents and market-driving forces.

The global crop protection chemical market is segmented into the following categories:

Type (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, others)

Form (liquid, dry/solid)

Source (synthetic, natural/bio-based)

Application technique (foliage spray, granular application, seed treatment, others)

Crop type (cereal and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseed and pulses, others)

The report includes:

58 data tables and 38 additional tables

An overview of the global market for crop protection chemicals

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by type, form, source, crop type, application technique, and region

Discussion of advances in the agricultural sector, such as the incorporation of biobased substrates into crop protection chemicals, and other emerging technologies

Information on government regulations and mandates, and other economic trends

Insight into overcoming challenges related to commercialization

A look at ESG trends

Analysis of key companies' market shares, proprietary technologies, alliances and patents

Profiles of the leading players Adama BASF SE Bayer AG CHR. Hansen A/S Corteva FMC Corp. Nufarm Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. Syngenta UPL



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $87.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $114.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5%

