Global Cutting Tools Industry Report 2024: End-user Industry, Tool Type, Application, Workpiece Material, Grade, Distribution Channels, and Competitors

This global industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2023 through 2029, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

Scope of Coverage

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Research Objectives

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Technology Overview

What is a Metal Cutting Tool?

Manufacturing of Cutting Tools

Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing

Coatings

Coatings Processes

CVD

PVD

Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings

Nanocomposites

Diamond Coatings

Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production

General Manufacturing Trends

Factory 4.0

The Benefits of Factory 4.0

How Cutting Tools are Selected

Workpiece Materials Defined

Cutting Tool Product Types by Application

Milling Tools

Turning Tools

Drilling/Holemaking Tools

Other Cutting Tools

Reamers

Deburring Tools (Burrs)

Taps/Dies

Custom/Specialty Tools

Machining Applications

Cutting Tool by Form

Solid Cutting Tools

Indexable Inserts

Cutting Tool Grade

High-Speed Steels

Cemented Tungsten Carbides

Ceramic Grade

Cermets

Superabrasives

Diamond

Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools

Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools

Diamond Coated Tools

CBN/PcBN

Machining Technologies

Machine Tools

Grinding/Abrasive Techniques

Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)

Wire EDM

RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM

Small Hole Drilling EDM

Powder Metallurgy (PM)

Additive Manufacturing (AM)

Laser Machining

Definitions

Section 2: Market Overview

Global Cutting Tools Market Overview

Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027

Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption

Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand

Global Industry Trends

World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2021-2027

Machine Tools Industry Overview

Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2021-2027

Trends & Forecasts

World Market for Cutting Tools by Region

Regional Market Factors

Asia/Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Supply Chain Factors

Global Policies on Industrial Production

European Union/Europe

Asia/Pacific

North America

South America

Market by End-User Consumption

Key Market Trends

Market by Product Type

Key Market Trends

Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling

Factors Affecting Demand by Form

Market by Grade

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

Market by Workpiece Material

Trends in Workpiece Material

Shipments by Distribution Channel

Getting to Market:

Distributors

Direct Sales

Private Labeling

Online

Integrators/VARS

Mass Merchandisers

Markups and Pricing

Competitive Bidding

Flat Rate

Volume Discounting

Competitive Environment

Supplier Trends and Market Share

Competitive Factors

Field of Competition

Product Sophistication

Competitive Technologies

Barriers to Market Entry

