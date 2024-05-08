Global Cutting Tools Industry Report 2024: End-user Industry, Tool Type, Application, Workpiece Material, Grade, Distribution Channels, and Competitors

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume One: Global Industry Overview" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global industry report provides a detailed breakdown of the technology and the market dynamics driving the global cutting tools industry. Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2023 through 2029, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Technology Overview
What is a Metal Cutting Tool?
Manufacturing of Cutting Tools
Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing
Coatings
- Coatings Processes
- CVD
- PVD
- Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings
- Nanocomposites
- Diamond Coatings
Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production
General Manufacturing Trends
Factory 4.0
- The Benefits of Factory 4.0
How Cutting Tools are Selected
Workpiece Materials Defined
Cutting Tool Product Types by Application
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Drilling/Holemaking Tools
- Other Cutting Tools
- Reamers
- Deburring Tools (Burrs)
- Taps/Dies
- Custom/Specialty Tools
Machining Applications
Cutting Tool by Form
- Solid Cutting Tools
- Indexable Inserts
Cutting Tool Grade
- High-Speed Steels
- Cemented Tungsten Carbides
- Ceramic Grade
- Cermets
- Superabrasives
- Diamond
- Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools
- Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools
- Diamond Coated Tools
- CBN/PcBN
Machining Technologies
- Machine Tools
- Grinding/Abrasive Techniques
- Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
- Wire EDM
- RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
- Small Hole Drilling EDM
- Powder Metallurgy (PM)
- Additive Manufacturing (AM)
- Laser Machining
Definitions
Section 2: Market Overview
Global Cutting Tools Market Overview
- Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027
- Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
- Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
- Global Industry Trends
- World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Machine Tools Industry Overview
- Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2021-2027
- Trends & Forecasts
World Market for Cutting Tools by Region
- Regional Market Factors
- Asia/Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Supply Chain Factors
Global Policies on Industrial Production
- European Union/Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- North America
- South America
Market by End-User Consumption
- Key Market Trends
Market by Product Type
- Key Market Trends
- Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling
- Factors Affecting Demand by Form
Market by Grade
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
Market by Workpiece Material
- Trends in Workpiece Material
Shipments by Distribution Channel
Getting to Market:
- Distributors
- Direct Sales
- Private Labeling
- Online
- Integrators/VARS
- Mass Merchandisers
Markups and Pricing
- Competitive Bidding
- Flat Rate
- Volume Discounting
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Trends and Market Share
- Competitive Factors
- Field of Competition
- Product Sophistication
- Competitive Technologies
- Barriers to Market Entry
