Asia-Pacific Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market Analysis 2023-2028 by Product, Application, and Country Featuring XMACHINES, BouMatic, and Tevel

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific agriculture autonomous robots market (excluding China) was valued at $121.2 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.45% during the forecast period to reach $347.6 million by 2028. The expected growth of the agriculture autonomous robots market is propelled by the growing demand for agricultural practices that are both efficient and sustainable.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Agriculture Autonomous Robots market is poised for significant growth fueled by the region's evolving agricultural landscape and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. With the APAC region being home to a large and diverse agricultural sector, there's a growing need to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Autonomous robots offer solutions to address these challenges by automating various tasks such as planting, monitoring, harvesting, and spraying pesticides.

Additionally, factors such as labor shortages, rising labor costs, and the need for precision agriculture further drive the demand for autonomous robots in APAC. Countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia are witnessing a surge in the adoption of agriculture autonomous robots, supported by government initiatives, technological advancements, and a growing awareness of the benefits of automation in agriculture. As the region continues to modernize its farming practices, the APAC Agriculture Autonomous Robots market is expected to experience robust growth and innovation.

Ongoing Trends

  • Emerging Climate Smart Agriculture Practices
  • Emerging Sustainable Solution: Agrivoltaics

Business Drivers

  • Need for Organic Food Production
  • Agriculture Labor Shortage

Business Challenges

  • High Initial Investment and Cost
  • Less Adoption among Small-Scale Farmers

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Crop Monitoring
  • Livestock Monitoring and Management
  • Harvesting and Picking
  • Weeding
  • Others

Segmentation 2: by Product

  • Crop Harvesting and Picking Robot
  • Weeding Robot
  • Milking Robot
  • Crop and Livestock Monitoring Robot
  • Others

Segmentation 3: by Country

  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Companies Featured

  • XMACHINES
  • BouMatic
  • Tevel

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages60
Forecast Period2023-2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$121.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$347.6 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate23.4%

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfijaq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Asia-Pacific Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Agriculture Autonomous Robots
                            
                            
                                Autonomous Robot
                            
                            
                                Farming
                            
                            
                                Precision Agriculture
                            
                            
                                Robot
                            
                            
                                Robotics
                            
                            
                                Smart Agriculture
                            
                            
                                Weeding
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data