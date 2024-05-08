Asia-Pacific Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market Analysis 2023-2028 by Product, Application, and Country Featuring XMACHINES, BouMatic, and Tevel

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific agriculture autonomous robots market (excluding China) was valued at $121.2 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.45% during the forecast period to reach $347.6 million by 2028. The expected growth of the agriculture autonomous robots market is propelled by the growing demand for agricultural practices that are both efficient and sustainable.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Agriculture Autonomous Robots market is poised for significant growth fueled by the region's evolving agricultural landscape and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. With the APAC region being home to a large and diverse agricultural sector, there's a growing need to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. Autonomous robots offer solutions to address these challenges by automating various tasks such as planting, monitoring, harvesting, and spraying pesticides.
Additionally, factors such as labor shortages, rising labor costs, and the need for precision agriculture further drive the demand for autonomous robots in APAC. Countries like China, Japan, India, and Australia are witnessing a surge in the adoption of agriculture autonomous robots, supported by government initiatives, technological advancements, and a growing awareness of the benefits of automation in agriculture. As the region continues to modernize its farming practices, the APAC Agriculture Autonomous Robots market is expected to experience robust growth and innovation.
Ongoing Trends
- Emerging Climate Smart Agriculture Practices
- Emerging Sustainable Solution: Agrivoltaics
Business Drivers
- Need for Organic Food Production
- Agriculture Labor Shortage
Business Challenges
- High Initial Investment and Cost
- Less Adoption among Small-Scale Farmers
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
- Crop Monitoring
- Livestock Monitoring and Management
- Harvesting and Picking
- Weeding
- Others
Segmentation 2: by Product
- Crop Harvesting and Picking Robot
- Weeding Robot
- Milking Robot
- Crop and Livestock Monitoring Robot
- Others
Segmentation 3: by Country
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Companies Featured
- XMACHINES
- BouMatic
- Tevel
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|60
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$121.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$347.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.4%
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfijaq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment