SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 May 2024 at 11:30 am

Sampo finalises the sale of its Saxo Bank stake to Mandatum

Sampo has today finalised the arrangements related to the sale of its 19.8% stake in Saxo Bank to Mandatum, as agreed in connection with the partial demerger completed in 2023. The transaction price has been set to EUR 302 million, representing the price agreed in the demerger adjusted for dividends received. Mandatum has opted to settle the transaction in cash rather than to utilise the vendor loan of EUR 280 million offered by Sampo.

The transaction will be completed on 13 May 2024. The sale received final regulatory approvals on 3 May 2024.





SAMPO PLC

Investors Relations and Group Communication





For further information, please contact:



Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com