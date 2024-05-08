Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Forecast at $567.6 Million by 2030 - Growing Number of Carbon Offset Projects Worldwide

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market by Type (Regulated, Voluntary), System Type (Baseline and Credit, Cap and Trade), End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market was estimated at USD 135.49 million in 2023, USD 164.15 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.70% to reach USD 567.64 million by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Global Focus on Climate Change Mitigation Availability of Various Government Initiatives for Carbon Emission Reduction Rising Sustainability Commitments and Setting Ambitious Carbon Reduction Goals Across Corporate Sector

Restraints High Cost Associated With Carbon Credit Platform

Opportunities Growing Number of Carbon Offset Projects Worldwide Technological Advancements in the Development of Carbon Credit Trading Platforms

Challenges Verification and Integrity Concerns With Carbon Credit Trading Platform







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

AirCarbon Exchange

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

BetaCarbon Pty. Ltd.

BMO Financial Group

Bursa Malaysia Berhad

Carbon Trade Exchange

Carbonplace UK Limited

Climate Impact X Pte. Ltd.

CLIMATETRADE Corp. Sucursal Espana S.L.

Cloverly, Inc.

CME Group Inc.

Coinbase, Inc.

Deutsche Borse AG

Flow Carbon Inc.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Likvidi Labs Oy

Nasdaq, Inc.

Natural Capital Exchange, Inc.

ShiftCarbon Inc.

Targray Technology International Inc.

Thallo Limited

The International Carbon Registry

Toucan

TraceX Technologies Private Limited

Viridios AI Pty. Ltd.

Xpansiv Limited

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Type Regulated Voluntary

System Type Baseline and Credit Cap and Trade

End-use Aviation Industrial Petrochemical Utilities & Energy



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $164.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $567.64 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0ux6x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment