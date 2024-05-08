Major Depressive Disorder Pipeline Insights Report, 2024 Featuring 75+ Companies and Pipeline Drugs, Including SAGE-217 (Sage Therapeutics) and REL-1017 (Relmada Therapeutics)

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Major Depressive Disorder - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Major Depressive Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Major Depressive Disorder Emerging Drugs



SAGE-217: Sage Therapeutics

SAGE-217 is an investigational, oral, novel medicine in development for depression. SAGE-217 is an investigational oral neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain and central nervous system (CNS), and contributes significantly to regulating CNS function. Biogen and Sage Therapeutics have submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA for zuranolone for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).



REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

REL-1017, an NCE and novel NMDAR channel blocker with a preference for hyperactive channels associated with MDD. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment of MDD. REL-1017, has entered its Phase 3 registration program as an adjunctive treatment forMDD.



Seltorexant: Minerva Sciences

Seltorexant is an innovative selective orexin 2 receptor antagonist under development for the treatment of insomnia and related mood disorders. Insomnia is the repeated difficulty with sleep initiation, maintenance or quality that occurs despite adequate time and opportunity for sleep, resulting in daytime impairment. The clinical trials are being carried out for the treatment of major depressive disorder in phase III stage of development.



SP-624: Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



SP-624 is being studied in phase II stage of development for the treatment of major depressive disorder in comparison with placebo by Sirtsei Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



SPL026: Small Pharma

SPL026 (DMT), is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world's first DMT clinical trial for depression, in collaboration with Imperial CollegeLondon.



PDC-1421: Bio Lite Inc.

PDC-1421 (BLI-1005) is a Norepinephrine plasma membrane transport protein inhibitor being developed by BioLite Inc, for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The drug is currently in phase II stage of development.



Major Players in Major Depressive Disorder



There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Major Depressive Disorder. The companies which have their Major Depressive Disorder drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include SAGE Therapeutics.



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Intramuscular

Molecule Type

Molecule Types

Bispecific Antibody

Peptides

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Product Types

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Major Depressive Disorder therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Major Depressive Disorder drugs.

Key Players

GH Research

Praxis Precision Medicines

AbbVie

Gedeon Richter

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Relmada Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics

Janssen Research & Development

Minerva Neurosciences

Takeda

Neurocrine Biosciences

Pherin Pharmaceuticals

Key Products

AXS-05

LY-03005

MIN-202

SAGE-217

REL-1017

CAPLYTA

Vraylar

PRAX 114

GH001

NBI-1065845

PH 10A

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7jozb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.