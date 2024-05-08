Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 22 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
8 May 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 1 – 7 May 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|158,800
|350,734,425
|1 May 2024
|1,500
|2,291.31
|3,436,965
|2 May 2024
|1,500
|2,303.53
|3,455,295
|3 May 2024
|1,100
|2,345.42
|2,579,962
|6 May 2024
|1,100
|2,572.91
|2,830,201
|7 May 2024
|1,300
|2,567.86
|3,338,218
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|165,300
|366,375,066
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 225,588 B shares corresponding to 1.04 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 1 – 7 May 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
