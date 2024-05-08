RAIR Technologies launches RAIRprotocol - Open source infrastructure for enterprise dApp development

LOS ANGELES [Tokenize LA Conference], May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAIR Technologies today announced the launch of RAIRprotocol , a fully open-source dApp protocol layer. RAIRprotocol enables the creation of scalable dApps through an open token licensing model. Smart Account, Marketplace, DRM, & NFT infrastructure all in one place. RAIRprotocol offers out-of-the-box partnerships with Alchemy and Web3Auth, as well as integrations for Filebase, Google Cloud, Hashicorp, MongoDB Atlas, Coingecko, and many more. For the first time, 88+ documented API endpoints are available for enterprises to deploy via a novel open-source token licensing model.



“One of the main reasons Web3 isn’t growing and expanding beyond Web2 is because every Web3 startup wants to be Google. To succeed, Web3 must adhere to its foundational principles: decentralization, transparency, and community involvement,” said Ed Prado, CEO of RAIR Technologies. “Large enterprises can minimize risk and gain a strategic advantage by integrating directly with our code.”

The RAIR open-source codebase represents four years and $3mm+ of proprietary development. Developers have the flexibility to utilize RAIR Technologies and RAIRprotocol together or independently, tailoring their approach to suit their specific project requirements. The 6 launch open-source microservices services include:

RAIRsolidity: Granular onchain NFT minting, royalty, resale, fungible token credit, and marketplace logic via ERC2535 upgradeable diamond multi-proxy contracts

RAIRnode: A backend to create modular API endpoints and scalable off chain cloud infrastructure.

RAIRfrontend: Deploying customizable mobile-first NFT marketplace frontends

RAIRstream: DRM-protected content with a full FFmpeg encoder/transcoder

RAIRsync: Specify all smart contract addresses to sync via Alchemy syncing engine

RAIRinfra: Full open-sourcing of RAIR cloud infrastructure tooling including Kubernetes and terraform workflows

The RAIR open token license, inspired by the Apache 2.0 methodology, requires that an NFT license be included inside the NOTICE file of derivative works. This means that any projects based on or derived from RAIR's open-source code must include a specific NFT license notice to maintain compliance with the licensing terms.



“With RAIRprotocol, developers can build onchain starting with a fully working box. It takes years and millions of dollars to build production grade dApps. By starting with a working opensource dApp, we can 10x the speed new developers onboard to Web3.” said Garrett Minks, CTO of RAIR Technologies.

The RAIRprotocol has been in active development since 2019 as an investor-backed, heretofore proprietary enterprise SaaS product. To learn about the RAIRprotocol and RAIR Technologies’ full suite of now open-source Web3 software, please visit https://rairprotocol.org/ .