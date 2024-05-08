Global Rare Disease Diagnostics Market Insights 2024-2030: Rising Use in Translational & Genomic Research Driving the Industry to $8.23 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rare Disease Diagnostics Market by Component (Consumable & Assay Kit, Diagnostic Instrument), Technology (Array Technology, Next Generation Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing), Disease Type, End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rare Disease Diagnostics Market was estimated at USD 2.68 billion in 2023, USD 3.12 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.36% to reach USD 8.23 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Prevalence of Rare Genetic Diseases and the Need for Early & Rapid Diagnosis Rising Use in Translational & Genomic Research for the Identification of Novel Mutations Government Initiatives for Diagnosis and Treatment of Rare Diseases

Restraints Stringent Regulations Associated With the Approval Process of New Rare Diseases Genetic Test

Opportunities Advancements in Genetic Technology to Identify New Rare Disease Genes Favorable Investments for Diagnosis of Rare Genetic Diseases

Challenges Ethical Concerns and Access to Limited Information on Rare Disease







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share.

Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

23andMe Inc.

3billion, Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ARCHIMED Life Science GmbH

ARUP Laboratories

AstraZeneca PLC

Azenta Life Sciences

Baylor Genetics

Caris Life Sciences

CENTOGENE N.V.

Eurofins Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

In-Depth Genomics

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MedGenome Labs Ltd

OPKO Health, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Progenity, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sanofi S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Travere Therapeutics Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component Consumable & Assay Kit Diagnostic Instrument

Technology Array Technology Next Generation Sequencing Sanger Sequencing

Disease Type Cancer Cardiovascular Disorders Dermatology Disease Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases Hematology Diseases Immunological Disorders Musculoskeletal Disorders Neurological Disorders

End-use Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Research Laboratories & CROs



Region Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Rare Disease Diagnostics Market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global

