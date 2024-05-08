Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Industry Research 2023-2030 - CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Market to Reach $981.3 Million by 2030
The global market for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide estimated at US$738.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$981.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Boron nitride and boron carbide play vital roles across various end-use markets, with applications ranging from industrial to technological sectors. The global reserves, production, and demand for boron are overviewed, providing insights into market dynamics. Cubic boron nitride (CBN) films are gaining prominence, driven by recent market activity and developments.
Abrasive Grade Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$597.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Nuclear & Defense Grade Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The nano boron carbide market outlook is optimistic, reflecting expanding industrial applications. Hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) demonstrates growth potential, particularly in industrial applications. The improving economy contributes to general market optimism, with expectations of drawing growth from the manufacturing industry. In 2024, the global market for boron nitride and boron carbide is competitive, with key competitors vying for market share.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
- 3M Company
- Denka Co. Ltd.
- Element Six
- ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd
- Momentive
- Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide Co. Ltd
- Sandvik Hyperion
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Showa Denko KK
- Tomei Diamond Co. Ltd.
