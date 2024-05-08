Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Industry Research 2023-2030 - CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Market to Reach $981.3 Million by 2030



The global market for Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide estimated at US$738.1 Million in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$981.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Boron nitride and boron carbide play vital roles across various end-use markets, with applications ranging from industrial to technological sectors. The global reserves, production, and demand for boron are overviewed, providing insights into market dynamics. Cubic boron nitride (CBN) films are gaining prominence, driven by recent market activity and developments.

Abrasive Grade Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$597.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Nuclear & Defense Grade Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide segment is estimated at 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The nano boron carbide market outlook is optimistic, reflecting expanding industrial applications. Hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) demonstrates growth potential, particularly in industrial applications. The improving economy contributes to general market optimism, with expectations of drawing growth from the manufacturing industry. In 2024, the global market for boron nitride and boron carbide is competitive, with key competitors vying for market share.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $217.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.6 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $738.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $981.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

CBN: Increasing Use as Diamond Substitute

Growing Demand for Super Abrasives Fuelling CBN Market

Innumerable Material Attributes Foster CBN & PCBN Applications

Comparative Analysis of Filler Properties (BN, Al2O3, AlN, Fused SiO2)

CBN Abrasives to Climb Growth Ladder as Grinding Usage Soars

Developments in CBN Grinding

CBN and Diamond Replace Aluminum Oxide Tools

Metal Cutting Tools: A Key End-Use Market

Automotive Industry - A Key Growth Area

Boron Nitride Nanotubes Vs Carbon Nanotubes

Opportunities for Boron Nitride in Electronic Components Market

Boron Nitride in Cosmetic Products

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs): A Super-Light, Heat-Resistant Material Emerges as the Next Big Thing

Boron Nitride Injects Fresh Optimism into Cancer Treatment

Boron Nitride Nanocage - A High Performance Filter

Q-BN, a New Phase of Boron Nitride: Potential Applications in Cutting Tools & Displays

Boron Carbide Dazzles on the Pyrotechnics Landscape

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Replacing Quartz Crystal

Recent Advancements - Synthesis of 2D Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hexagonal Boron Nitride - Potential Substrate for Graphene Devices with High Heat Dissipation

Boron Nitride to Make Zigzag-Edged Graphene Nanoribbons

Researchers Develop a New Method to Produce C-BN

New Boron Carbide Production Method Aims to Lower Production Costs

Simplified Process Developed for h-BN Production

New Process Improves Relative Density & Ballistic Performance of Boron Carbide Armor

CBN Films for Advanced Machining

Mass Selected Ion Beam Deposition

New Technique Increases Yield of Nanotubes

BN Films Over Carbon Fibers

Spherical Boron Nitride - Better Composite Materials

New Boron Nitride Processing Technique

BN Nanotubes Strengthen Coatings

New Process Optimizes CBN Film Synthesis

New Compound to Replace CBN

