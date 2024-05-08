Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Monitoring Market 2023-2028: Focus on Product (Sensor Technology, Drones, Robots, Handheld Devices, Software & Mobile Applications), Application and Country

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Monitoring Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific smart crop monitoring market (excluding China) was valued at $432.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.56% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $1.01 billion by 2028. The growth of the crop monitoring market is anticipated to stem from the rising need for maximizing crop yields and resource utilization efficiency in agriculture. Furthermore, advancements in AI, machine learning, and remote sensing technologies are poised to accelerate the growth of crop monitoring even further.



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) smart crop monitoring market is witnessing significant growth attributed to the region's evolving agricultural landscape and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. With the APAC region being a key contributor to global agricultural output, there's a growing imperative to enhance productivity, optimize resource use, and ensure food security. Smart crop monitoring solutions offer farmers real-time insights into crop health, soil conditions, and environmental factors, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and implement precision agriculture practices.

Moreover, factors such as population growth, changing consumer preferences, and climate variability are driving the demand for smart crop monitoring technologies in APAC. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are at the forefront of adopting these solutions, supported by government initiatives, technological advancements, and a growing awareness of the benefits of smart agriculture. As the APAC region continues to modernize its farming practices, the smart crop monitoring market is poised for significant growth and innovation.

Business Dynamics

  • Business Drivers
    • Need for Input Optimization
    • Growth in Farmland Consolidation
  • Business Challenges
    • Cyber and Online Data Security
    • Lack of Connectivity and Technical Awareness
  • Business Opportunities
    • Focus on Sustainability
    • Increase in Number of Cooperative Farming
  • Ongoing Trends
    • Integration with AI and ML
    • Monitoring Technology-as-a-Service (MTaaS)

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Disease and Pest Detection
  • Nutrient Management
  • Weed Management
  • Crop Insurance
  • Others

Segmentation 2: by Product

  • Sensor Technology
  • Drones
  • Robots
  • Handheld Devices
  • Software and Mobile Applications

Segmentation 3: by Country

  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia and New Zealand
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Companies Featured

  • KUBOTA Corporation
  • DJI

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages60
Forecast Period2023-2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$432.9 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$1.01 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate18.5%

