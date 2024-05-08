Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Monitoring Market 2023-2028: Focus on Product (Sensor Technology, Drones, Robots, Handheld Devices, Software & Mobile Applications), Application and Country

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart Crop Monitoring Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific smart crop monitoring market (excluding China) was valued at $432.9 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.56% during the forecast period 2023-2028 to reach $1.01 billion by 2028. The growth of the crop monitoring market is anticipated to stem from the rising need for maximizing crop yields and resource utilization efficiency in agriculture. Furthermore, advancements in AI, machine learning, and remote sensing technologies are poised to accelerate the growth of crop monitoring even further.







The Asia-Pacific (APAC) smart crop monitoring market is witnessing significant growth attributed to the region's evolving agricultural landscape and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. With the APAC region being a key contributor to global agricultural output, there's a growing imperative to enhance productivity, optimize resource use, and ensure food security. Smart crop monitoring solutions offer farmers real-time insights into crop health, soil conditions, and environmental factors, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and implement precision agriculture practices.

Moreover, factors such as population growth, changing consumer preferences, and climate variability are driving the demand for smart crop monitoring technologies in APAC. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are at the forefront of adopting these solutions, supported by government initiatives, technological advancements, and a growing awareness of the benefits of smart agriculture. As the APAC region continues to modernize its farming practices, the smart crop monitoring market is poised for significant growth and innovation.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers Need for Input Optimization Growth in Farmland Consolidation

Business Challenges Cyber and Online Data Security Lack of Connectivity and Technical Awareness

Business Opportunities Focus on Sustainability Increase in Number of Cooperative Farming

Ongoing Trends Integration with AI and ML Monitoring Technology-as-a-Service (MTaaS)



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Disease and Pest Detection

Nutrient Management

Weed Management

Crop Insurance

Others

Segmentation 2: by Product

Sensor Technology

Drones

Robots

Handheld Devices

Software and Mobile Applications

Segmentation 3: by Country

Japan

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Companies Featured

KUBOTA Corporation

DJI

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $432.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5%

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/891zcy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment