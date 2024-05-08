Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Report 2024-2030: Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities, Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030



The global market for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The artificial sweeteners market experiences a bittersweet journey, with high-intensity options gaining FDA approval. While developed economies reach market maturity, developing nations continue to drive growth. Recent market activity reflects rising concerns over health issues linked to excessive sugar consumption, prompting a spotlight on sweeteners.

Sucralose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aspartame segment is estimated at 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Volatility in sugar supply and pricing creates growth opportunities for sugar substitutes. Blended formulations emerge as growth prospects for the artificial sweeteners market, particularly in the food and beverage industry. However, health concerns and alternate products pose challenges. In 2024, high-intensity artificial sweeteners face competitive dynamics, with key competitors vying for market share.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$786.2 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market

Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods

Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener

Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners

Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners

Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners

Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame

Aspartame in Children

Aspartame in Rats

Acesulfame K

Saccharin

Sucralose (Splenda)

Cyclamate

Saccharin Gains Safety Status

Concerns Surround Neotame

Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners

Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child

Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use

Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners

Saccharin

Aspartame

Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose

Cyclamate

