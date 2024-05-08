Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Report 2024-2030: Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities, Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
The global market for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The artificial sweeteners market experiences a bittersweet journey, with high-intensity options gaining FDA approval. While developed economies reach market maturity, developing nations continue to drive growth. Recent market activity reflects rising concerns over health issues linked to excessive sugar consumption, prompting a spotlight on sweeteners.
Sucralose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aspartame segment is estimated at 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Volatility in sugar supply and pricing creates growth opportunities for sugar substitutes. Blended formulations emerge as growth prospects for the artificial sweeteners market, particularly in the food and beverage industry. However, health concerns and alternate products pose challenges. In 2024, high-intensity artificial sweeteners face competitive dynamics, with key competitors vying for market share.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$786.2 Million by the year 2030.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners:
- A Bitter-Sweet Ride
- High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Approved by FDA
- Developed Economies Witness Market Maturity, Developing Countries Continue to Fuel Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
- Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners
- Sugar Substitutes Make Rapid Progress
- High Intensity Sweeteners Market: Potential for Growth
- Food & Beverage Industry: Setting the Tone for Artificial Sweeteners Market
- Blended Formulations Present Growth Opportunities for Artificial Sweeteners Market
- Health Concerns & Alternate Products Present Challenges for Artificial Sweeteners
- High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Demand for Low-Calorie Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market
- Expanding Diabetic Population Fuels Low Calorie Foods Market, Aids Growth of Artificial Sweeteners Market
- Alarming Rise in Obesity Promotes Demand for Artificial Sweeteners-based Foods
- Taxes on Carbonated Beverages - A Market Dampener
- Alternative Natural Sweeteners Vs Synthetic Sweeteners
- Natural Additives Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners
- Stevia - The Most Prominent Threat to High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners
- Sweet Proteins: Yet Another Competitor to Low-Calorie Artificial Sweeteners
- Health Issues Continue to Strengthen the Case against Artificial Sweeteners
- Aspartame
- Aspartame in Children
- Aspartame in Rats
- Acesulfame K
- Saccharin
- Sucralose (Splenda)
- Cyclamate
- Saccharin Gains Safety Status
- Concerns Surround Neotame
- Weight Gain Associated with Use of Artificial Sweeteners
- Aspartame: Controversy's Favorite Child
- Harmful Compounds Raise Risk of Aspartame Use
- Carcinogenic Side Effects of Artificial Sweeteners
- Saccharin
- Aspartame
- Ace-K, Neotame, and Sucralose
- Cyclamate
