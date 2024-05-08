Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Outlook, 2024-2027: Increasing Demand for Next-Gen Technologies Enabling High-Volume Content Distribution and Real-Time Data Services

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology (LTE and 5G), End Use (Video on Demand, Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadiums, Data Feeds & Notifications), Regional Outlook - Global Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surge in mobile users, improved broadcast capabilities, and burgeoning demand for high-speed content delivery are propelling the global LTE and 5G broadcast market forward. As advancements in broadcasting technologies shape the future of how content is delivered and consumed, industry players are mobilizing to capitalize on these emergent opportunities.

The broadcasting industry is experiencing a significant transformation, with LTE and 5G technologies at the helm. The evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standard enables efficient broadcast of high-quality video over mobile networks, while paving the way for more advanced 5G broadcast services that promise breakthroughs in over-the-air updates, live streaming, and enriched in-car media experiences.

Market Segmentation



The market is segmented based on technology into LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast, where LTE serves as the foundation of mobile network video broadcasting, and 5G introduces additional capabilities. Diverse end-use categories such as Video on Demand, mobile TV, connected cars, and emergency alerts are driving the market's expansion, leveraging the capabilities of LTE and 5G to deliver content in real-time to mass audiences.

Regional Insights



A comprehensive analysis of the market covers five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Each region is witnessing different growth trajectories based on local demand, technological infrastructure, and the proliferation of mobile devices.

Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities



The growth of the LTE and 5G Broadcast market is fueled by enabling technologies that offer simultaneous high-volume content distribution, critical information exchange for public safety, and the delivery of real-time data services. The market is experiencing a surge as businesses and end-users demand improved experiences, such as real-time weather and news updates, mission-critical communications, social gaming, and live audience interactions at events.

Challenges and Considerations



Despite the market's growth trajectory, the availability of consumer-facing devices compatible with 5G broadcasting poses a challenge. Nevertheless, continual advancements within public safety communication systems and enhanced video quality capabilities through 5G networks are generating improvements that counteract these barriers.

Corporate Strategies



In response to this flurry of activity, major corporations are refining their strategies, favoring product development, acquisitions, and partnerships to secure their market positions and address the accelerating demands for 5G broadcast services.



Companies Featured

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia

Nec Corporation

Enensys Technologies

AT&T

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzt2ii

