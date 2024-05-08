Europe Prefabricated Construction Industry Business Report 2023-2027: Robust Expansion Amid Rising Demand for Affordable Housing

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction industry in Europe is poised to record strong growth over the next three to four years. Driven by the housing crisis and the need for affordable units, prefabricated construction practices are looked at as a viable solution in Europe. This has resulted in many firms expanding their manufacturing capabilities as well as entering into a strategic collaboration to ramp up their capacities in Europe.



Furthermore, prefabricated construction startups are also raising funding rounds in Europe. With the industry expected to record strong growth from the short to medium-term perspective, global players are also expanding their footprint in the European market. This is projected to drive the competitive landscape in the European prefabricated construction industry over the next three to four years.



Europe's largest prefabricated homes facility is being built in the United Kingdom



There is a severe need for housing supply in the United Kingdom and other markets in Europe. To meet the growing demand for affordable housing units in the region, firms are investing in facilities. TopHat, for instance, is building the largest prefabricated homes facility in the United Kingdom.

The facility, expected to be completed in 2023, will have the capacity to produce 4,000 homes each year. This will the facility the largest modular homes factory in Europe. The firm already has a facility in Derby, which has the capacity to deliver 800 homes per year.

Along with TopHat, other players in the United Kingdom market, such as ilke Homes and Legal & General Modular Homes are also ramping up their manufacturing capacity. Legal &

General Modular Homes, for instance, entered into a strategic collaboration with affordable housing provider Vivid in December 2022. As part of the alliance, the firm is seeking to produce 1,000 prefabricated homes every year in the United Kingdom.



With these players expanding their capacity and investing in the new factory, the supply of prefabricated houses is projected to increase in the United Kingdom and in other European markets from the short to medium-term perspective.



Firms are raising funding rounds to scale their prefabricated construction operations in Europe



With the ongoing energy crisis faced by Europe, the demand for prefabricated modules has surged across the region. In Germany, for instance, more and more landlords are renovating their homes with prefabricated modules to make their homes energy-efficient. Amid the growing demand for prefabricated modules and construction, firms are raising funding rounds.

Ecoworks, for instance, raised €7.7 million to scale its operations and to develop more innovative products in June 2022. The German firms retrofit older buildings with prefabricated modules, thereby making homes more energy efficient. The demand for its product is projected to grow substantially from the short to medium-term perspective, as Germans continue to struggle with soaring inflation and energy prices.

In December 2022, ilke Homes also announced that the firm had raised £100 million in a new funding round. The firm is planning to use the capital to scale operations and build a new manufacturing facility to meet the growing demand for prefabricated and affordable houses in the United Kingdom. TDR Capital, Sun Capital, and Citigroup all participated in the capital round.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such modular home providers to raise funding rounds in the European markets, thereby driving the competitive landscape in the prefabricated industry.



Global players are expanding their presence in the European markets to capitalize on the growing demand



With the prefabricated industry projected to record strong growth over the next five years, global players are looking to expand their geographical presence by launching operations in European markets, such as the United Kingdom.

Volumetric Building Companies, for instance, is targeting the prefabricated construction market in the United Kingdom. Based in the United States, the modular construction firm is targeting affordable housing, build-to-rent, student accommodation, and housing sectors in Europe. The firm has expanded in the United Kingdom market through the acquisition of Katerra, the collapsed United States modular builder. Furthermore, it has also merged with a Polish manufacturer in 2022 to expand its reach in the European market.

Before expanding its presence in Western Europe, the firm is seeking to have a strong pipeline of orders in the affordable housing, build-to-rent, student accommodation, and housing sectors. From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more global players to expand their geographical presence by launching operations in the European market.

This title is a bundled offering, combining the following 13 reports (1,053 tables and 1,274 charts):

Austria Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Belgium Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Finland Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

France Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Germany Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Greece Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Italy Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Netherlands Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Poland Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Russia Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Spain Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Switzerland Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

United Kingdom Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook

Scope



Precast Market Size and Forecast by Building Construction Sector, 2018-2027

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabrication Methods, 2018-2027

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

By Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Product, 2018-2027

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Material X Product, 2018-2027

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector, 2018-2027

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

