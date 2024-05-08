Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Market Forecast to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2032: Key Global and Regional Insights by Technology, Application, Product, Specimen, and End User

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells Market Report by Technology, Application, Product, Specimen, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circulating tumor cells (CTCs) market reached US$ 11.8 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 26.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2032.



The increasing prevalence of cancer due to genetic disorders, rising alcohol consumption, and rapid lifestyle changes are key factors driving the market growth. CTC assists in the early identification and real-time monitoring of lung, breast, digestive tract, and prostate cancer. In line with this, the increasing utilization of CTC in patient screening for metastasis and preclinical studies of new cancer drugs is favoring the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) diagnostic procedures and widespread adoption of CTC-based liquid biopsy to enable rapid recovery and limit trauma are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of nanotechnology to improve the sensitivity and efficiency of CTC isolation and detection is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, increasing utilization in medical research to develop cell culture models for drug screening, disease modeling, genome editing, and tumor immunity is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, the increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of early cancer diagnosis is positively influencing the market growth.

Other factors, including rapid advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the rising demand for preventive medicine and companion diagnostics, are anticipated to drive the market growth.





Key Market Segmentation



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on technology, application, product, specimen and end user.



Breakup by Technology:

CTC Detection and Enrichment Method

CTC Direct Detection Methods

CTC Analysis

Breakup by Application:

Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

Risk Assessment

Screening and Monitoring

Research

Cancer Stem Cell and Tumorigenesis Research

Drug/Therapy Development

Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes

Devices and Systems

Breakup by Specimen:

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Body Fluids

Breakup by End User:

Hospital and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

BioFluidica Inc.

Creatv MicroTech Inc.

CytoLumina Technologies Corp.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Miltenyi Biotec

Qiagen N.V.

Rarecells Diagnostics

Stemcell Technologies

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (US$) in 2023 $11.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (US$) by 2032 $26.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t8enf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment