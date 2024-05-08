Europe Low-Carbon Construction Material Industry Research 2024: A $130.75+ Billion Market by 2032, Germany, France, and Netherlands Lead Adoption

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Low-Carbon Construction Material Market: Focus on Application, Material, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe low-carbon construction material market (excluding U.K.) is projected to reach $130.78 billion by 2032 from $65.82 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The demand for a variety of products like environmentally friendly aluminum, eco-conscious steel, recycled plastics, sustainable timber, and eco-friendly concrete is projected to rise due to increased demand from the building and construction sector. Moreover, it is expected that from 2023 to 2032, the growing use of sustainable low-carbon construction materials in the construction industry, particularly in emerging and developed economies such as the U.S., China, India, Italy, France, and the U.K., will drive further growth in the Europe market for low-carbon construction materials.

The Europe low-carbon construction material market is poised for substantial growth as the region increasingly prioritizes sustainability in its building and construction practices. With stringent environmental regulations and growing awareness of the need for carbon reduction, there is a significant shift towards eco-friendly construction materials. Key players in the industry are investing in research and development to innovate and produce low-carbon alternatives to traditional building materials such as concrete, steel, and aluminum.

Moreover, government initiatives and incentives aimed at promoting sustainable construction further bolster market prospects. Countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands are leading the charge in adopting low-carbon construction materials, while emerging economies in Eastern Europe present untapped opportunities for market growth. As sustainability becomes a central focus in Europe's construction sector, the low-carbon construction material market is poised to experience steady growth and innovation in the coming years.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different low-carbon construction materials, i.e., low-carbon aluminum, sustainable steel, mass timber, green concrete, recycled and bio plastic, and others, along with various application types involved in the supply chain of low-carbon construction material market. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the low-carbon construction material market based on applications (residential, commercial, industrial, and others).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The low-carbon construction material market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The most favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Europe low-carbon construction material market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe low-carbon construction material market analyzed and profiled in the study involve low-carbon construction material manufacturers and the overall low-carbon construction material ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe low-carbon construction material market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding various untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $130.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9%



Some of the prominent established names in the this market are:

ArcelorMittal

SSAB AB

HOLCIM

Norsk Hydro ASA

Low-Carbon Materials

Ecocem

CRH plc

Stora Enso

Naftex GmbH

Kenoteq Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increase in Consumer Awareness and Demand

1.1.1.2 Government Activities toward the Establishment of Low-Carbon Infrastructure

1.1.1.3 Change in Business Models of Companies Due to Climate Action

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Research Programs by Institutions and Universities

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increase in Government Expenditures for Infrastructural Development

1.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations and Carbon Neutrality Targets

1.2.1.3 Energy and Cost Efficiency Owing to the Use of Recycled Materials

1.2.1.4 Growing Research and Development Activities to Achieve Near-Zero Emissions

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 High Prices Associated with Low-Carbon Construction Materials

1.2.2.2 Lack of Investment in the Green Building Materials Sector

1.2.2.3 Uncertain Macroeconomic Conditions

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Development of Economic and Environmental Technologies

1.2.5.2 Sustainable Construction to be Incentivized

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.4 Comparative Analysis of Various Construction Materials

1.5 Total Addressable Market Analysis



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1.1.4 Business Challenges

2.1.1.5 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe Low-Carbon Construction Material Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe Low-Carbon Construction Material Market (by Material), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4 Europe: Country-Level Analysis

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.2 France

2.1.4.3 Italy

2.1.4.4 Spain

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Positioning Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix of Key Companies

3.2 Market Share Range Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Companies: Low-Carbon Construction Material Market

3.3.1.1 ArcelorMittal

3.3.1.2 SSAB AB

3.3.1.3 HOLCIM

3.3.1.4 Norsk Hydro ASA

3.3.1.5 Low-Carbon Materials

3.3.1.6 Ecocem

3.3.1.7 CRH plc

3.3.1.8 Stora Enso

3.3.1.9 Naftex GmbH

3.3.1.10 Kenoteq Ltd.



4 Research Methodology



