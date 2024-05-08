Pulsar Receives CDN$5 Million From Warrant Exercises

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR & OTCQB:PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that 100% of the 10,295,858 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) subject to the Warrant Acceleration Notice as announced on April 5, 2024, have now been exercised resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of CAD$4,633,136. These Warrants were previously issued by the Company in connection with its initial public offering completed August 15, 2023, at an exercise price of CAD$0.45.



In addition, 1,220,708 broker warrants were exercised, at exercise prices of CAD$0.30 and CAD$0.45, for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$465,097.

The total aggregate gross proceeds of all Warrants exercised is CAD$5,098,233.

President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Abraham-James commented, “The early exercise of these warrants strengthens our treasury at an exciting and important time for the Company. Proceeds from the warrant exercise will allow us to expand our 2024 work programs and accelerate our efforts to unlock the full value of the Topaz discovery.”

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR and on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar’s portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,

CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.