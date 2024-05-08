Webuy to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 9, 2024

Singapore, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) ("Webuy" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asian community e-commerce retailer, today announces that it will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 9, 2024.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Mr. Vincent Xue Bin, in real time. Mr. Xue will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Xue will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Webuy will be presenting at 9:40-10:10AM Eastern Time on Thursday May 9, 2024. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1658202&tp_key=3a47c30b43&sti=wbuy



If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel: http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference .

About Webuy Global Ltd

The Company's mission is to make social shopping a new lifestyle for consumers and to empower consumers' purchases with an efficient, cost-saving purchasing model. Webuy is committed to developing a community-oriented e-commerce platform in the Southeast Asia region and transforming the e-commerce model into a community-driven experience for consumers.

The Company's innovative 'group buy' business model is set to revolutionize traditional shopping practices, offering substantial cost savings to customers through a community-centric approach. This approach, akin to group purchases and bulk orders, simplifies the process for customers, eliminating the need for individual bulk purchases. Furthermore, the business model streamlines the traditional supply chain by minimizing the involvement of intermediaries, thereby offering a more direct "farm-to-table" supply model. Additional information about the Company is available at http://webuy.global/ .

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The conference’s focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience potentially includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the Conference contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

This investor webinar may include references to non-US GAAP financial measures, which include: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. Webuy uses these non-US GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparison, and Webuy’s management believes that these non-US GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-US GAAP financial measures, and as such, the presentation of these non-US GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with US GAAP reported on Form 20-F. In addition, these non-US GAAP financial measures may differ from non-US GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies.