Asia-Pacific Wind-Assisted Propulsion Industry Research 2024: China, Japan, and South Korea are Emerging as Key Players - Forecasts to 2032

The Asia-Pacific wind-assisted propulsion market (excluding China) is projected to reach $3,717.0 million by 2032 from $17.8 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 81.01% during the forecast period 2023-2032.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing imperative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transportation. With environmental concerns at the forefront, there's a growing demand for sustainable solutions like wind-assisted propulsion. Furthermore, the rise in sea trade amplifies the need for efficient and eco-friendly propulsion systems, further driving the adoption of wind-assisted technologies in the maritime industry.







The Asia-Pacific (APAC) Wind-Assisted Propulsion market is witnessing substantial growth driven by the region's burgeoning maritime sector and increasing focus on sustainability. With the APAC region being a hub for international trade and shipping, there's a growing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in maritime transportation. This drive towards sustainability is fueling the demand for wind-assisted propulsion technologies.

Moreover, rising fuel costs and stringent environmental regulations are incentivizing maritime operators in APAC countries to invest in wind-assisted systems to lower operational costs and minimize their carbon footprint. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are emerging as key players in the adoption of wind-assisted propulsion solutions, supported by government initiatives promoting green shipping practices. As the APAC region continues to prioritize environmental conservation and sustainable development, the Wind-Assisted Propulsion market is poised for significant expansion and innovation in the coming years.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different technologies, installation types, and vessel types involved in the wind-assisted propulsion market. The technology segment has been segmented into towing kites, sails (soft-wing sails, hard-wing sails), flettner rotors, suction wings, and others. The installation type segment has been segmented into retrofit and new installation. The vessel type segment has been segmented into wind-assisted motor vessels and purely wind vessels.

Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Asia-Pacific wind-assisted propulsion market based on application, including cargo ships (tankers, car carriers/ro-ro vessels, container ships, general cargo vessels), passenger ships, fishing vessels, and bulk carriers. The increasing adoption of wind-assisted propulsion in bulk carriers and cargo ships is expected to fuel market growth in the future.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The wind-assisted propulsion market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been business partnerships to strengthen their position in the Asia-Pacific wind-assisted propulsion market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific wind-assisted propulsion market analyzed and profiled in the study involve wind-assisted propulsion manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific wind-assisted propulsion market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 86 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3717 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 81.0%

Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Technological Innovations in Shipping Industry

1.1.1.2 Increasing Investment in Wind-Assisted Propulsion

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Economic Impact of Wind-Assisted Propulsion

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Reducing GHG Emissions

1.2.1.2 Rise in Sea Trade

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems

1.2.2.2 Technical Challenges Resisting the Adoption of Wind-Assisted Propulsion

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product and Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Preference for Environmental-Friendly Shipping Services

1.2.5.2 Offsetting High Cost of Fossil and Green Fuels

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem



2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in China

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Technology), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.2 China Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Installation Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3.3 China Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Vessel Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Application

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Application), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Product

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Technology), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Installation Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3.3 Asia-Pacific and Japan Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market (by Vessel Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 Singapore

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix of Key Companies (by Technology)

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd.

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd. in the Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market

3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.2 Business Strategies

3.2.1.2.1 Market Developments and Product Developments

3.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.2 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

3.2.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2.1.1 Role of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines in the Wind-Assisted Propulsion Market

3.2.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.2 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology



