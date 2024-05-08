Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Rail Signalling Market 2024-2030 Size, Trends, Segmentation, Revenue, Outlook, Companies, Share, Growth, Analysis, Value, Industry & Forecast: Market Forecast By Type, By Signal Forms, By Signalling System and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia Rail Signalling Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030F. The rising investment in Australia railway sector with 46 railway projects at various stages including 17 at the announced stage that is expected to be completed by 2030 would further increase the demand for rail signals to enhance the overall network.

Furthermore, the expansion of mineral projects with 81 major critical minerals projects in the pipeline as of December 2022, valued between 30 billion USD and 42 billion USD and country's strategic planning to double its investment in the critical minerals pipeline, reaching nearly 13.49 billion per year is expected to drive the demand for increasing freight rail network. This substantial shift towards rail network expansion would create a significant market opportunity for the rail signalling market in the Australia.



Australia Rail Signalling Market Synopsis

Australia Rail Signalling Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an increased focus on modernisation and expansion of metro and rail network for passengers along with expansion of freight train routes. This growth is in line with various projects such as Regional Rail Revival in Victoria, Byford Rail Extension, Perth Metronet, Moreton Bay Rail Link, and others which brought expansion in rail network with significant shift towards technology in signalling system with Communications-based train control (CBTC) and European Train Control System (ETCS).



Market Segmentation by Type



Mainline signalling accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years owing to the country's vast national rail network which is crucial for passenger journeys.



Market Segmentation by Signal Forms



On the back of increasing modernization and technological advancements in the rail signalling system, colour light signal dominates the market as it provides clear and easily distinguishable indications through lights which support operators to quickly and accurately interpret signal indications.



Market Segmentation by Signalling System



The Communication-Based Train Control system (CBTC) market holds the largest revenue share on the back of modernization of signals with a focus on efficiency and safety improvements as it continuously monitors the exact position of trains in real-time. Moreover, it also provides features such as Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Moving Block Operation and others that help the rail network to perform more efficiently.



Market Drivers and Restraints

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

