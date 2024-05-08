Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including Medela, Philips, and Willow - Smart Pumps Expected to Dominate

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable breast pumps market is set to experience robust growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. A key factor driving this growth is the increasing need for mobility and convenience for lactating mothers, coupled with substantial technological advancements within the industry. Notably, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for smart wearable breast pumps, which offer enhanced features such as connectivity and real-time tracking.



Ongoing improvements in design and ergonomics are critical to the market’s expansion, as user feedback frequently underscores the importance of comfort and ease of use. The market is segmented into component and technology types, with wearable pumps and accessories as major contributors to revenue. Among the technology types, battery-operated pumps currently lead the market. However, smart pumps are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



North America remains a significant revenue contributor in the global market, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to see the highest growth rate, driven by an increasing number of working mothers and heightened awareness regarding breastfeeding benefits. The overall global market outlook remains competitive, with industry leaders expected to continue leveraging innovative technological solutions to enhance user experience.



Competitive Landscape



The market landscape features dominant players who are focusing on riding the wave of technological innovation to maintain their competitive edge. These companies are poised to continue leading the market by prioritizing user satisfaction and incorporating cutting-edge technology in their products.

Companies Featured

Medela

Philips

Willow

Ameda, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Elvie (Chiaro Component Ltd.)

Freemie

BabyBuddha Products, LLC

Spectra

iAPOY

Lavie Mom

Pigeon Corporation

Key Market Insights



The report provides insights into micro and macro environmental factors influencing the market and identifies promising investment opportunities across product segments and geographies. The research spans a historical analysis from 2022 and projects market behaviors up until 2032, delineating the continuous evolution and expansion of the wearable breast pumps market.

