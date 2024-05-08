Negotiating and Drafting IT (Information Technology) Contracts: 2-Day Training Course (London, UK - October 8-9, 2024)

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negotiating and Drafting IT (Information Technology) Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understand IT contracts and their complexities to ensure you draft watertight agreements and manage the risks effectively

All those involved in IT transactions need to understand the trends and industry 'norms'. A tough commercial environment means you need to guarantee you are getting the best terms available and the best deal for your company or clients. This course has been specifically designed to engage both IT suppliers and users of IT to develop their understanding of the structure and content of IT contracts:

What they are

How and why they work

What should be included

How to put them in place

How to overcome the key challenges

What the IT (separate from the contract) actually means

This practical and intensive two-day programme will boost your knowledge in these six key areas to ensure you get the deal done with the best terms for your organisation.

Certifications:

CPD : 12 hours for your records

: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

This seminar is designed for representatives from both IT suppliers and users/buyers, including:

In house lawyers

Contract managers

Procurement managers

Buyers

IT directors and managers

Private practice lawyers and IT consultants

Key Topics Covered

Background to an IT contract (pre-contract preparations)

Part 1: Prevention is better than cure Differences in perspectives of IT suppliers and IT customers IT contracts words to avoid... and encourage

Part 2: Preparing to negotiate IT tendering and procurement Managing IT negotiations Pre-contract documents Interim agreements and pre-contract contracts Structure of IT agreements Responsibility for technical schedules



Understanding enough IT to work with IT contracts

Lawyers vs IT consultants

Computer architecture

Storage devices

Software - what is it? Source code vs object code Databases

Classical networks - what are they?

The Internet IP Addressing and DNS ASP to Software as a Service (SaaS) to the Cloud

Virtualisation

Content and data Analogue v digital

Communications

Encryption

AI and machine learning

Future trends

Software Licences

Software

Software licences: Background Commercial questions Goods or Services? Express terms: Usual restrictions in software licences Safeguards against those restrictions The effect of the Software Directive Warranties to a standard Date and currency warranties Communicating the licence terms Shrink and web-wrapped software

Maintenance and support adjuncts

Escrow: Source code escrow SaaS step-in escrow



Etymology of an IT project: group exercise: Part I

Waterfall commercials - how to negotiate

Etymology of an IT project: group exercise: Part II

Waterfall software development

Waterfall development contracts

Software development

Agile v Waterfall methodologies

Crowdsourcing and open source development

Agile contracts

Software as a Service

Advantages and disadvantages

LHA v SaaS agreements

Customer sensible due diligence

SaaS agreement: Description of services Right to use Scope of use Price Other clauses



Copyright and database rights - basic principles (Part 1)

What is copyright? - and important copyright issues

Use of the symbol

What are database rights?

Sources of most disputes

Copyright enforcement bodies

FAST and the BSA

Audit clauses

Copyright and database rights - implications for software activities (Part 2)

Porting software

Non-textually copying software

Software patents

Moral rights in software and typefaces

Outsourcing and IT services contracts

Overriding principles

Structures of IT services agreements

Defining services

Defining Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Change control and project/system scope creep

How are IT suppliers managed?

Supplier warranties vs customer pushbacks

IT Reseller Agreements

Software distribution: what does the industry do?

Sales agents

Sales representatives

Resellers

Contracts

Problems with IT contracts

Typical disputes in IT projects

Methods of IT dispute resolution and corresponding clauses Litigation ADR, mediation and arbitration Expert determination Neutral evaluation Ping-pong determination

Disclosure issues

Software ownership issues: who owns it?

Open source software

Open source software

The rise of OSS

Historical concepts

The open source definition

The trajectory of OSS today

OSS as an industry

OSS licences

IT warranties and clauses

Implied terms: Anglo v Winter Brown Quality

Material, substantial or reasonable?

Anti-virus clauses

Date issues and clauses

Comm issues and clauses

Currency issues and clauses

Sizing warranties and scalability issues

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1eowgx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.