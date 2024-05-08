Male Infertility Pipeline Study, 2024: Insights on Key Products FE 999049, APBR2, AZD5904, PKB-171, IGX12, and Leflutrozole

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Infertility - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Male Infertility pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Male Infertility Emerging Drugs



FE 999049: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

A novel recombinant human FSH, FE 999049 expressed from a human foetal retinal cell line (PER.C6, Crucell, Leiden, The Netherlands) is under development by Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S for patients undergoing COS for IVF/ICSI. FE 999049 has a lower clearance compared with an r FSH from a CHO cell line, as would be expected since FE 999049 has higher sialic acid content and is thus more similar to natural FSH in the human body.

The first-in-human trial with FE 999049 was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, sequential single-dose escalation trial investigating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. A Phase II clinical trial is being evaluated to investigate whether men with idiopathic infertility (unexplained reduction of semen quality), after being treated with a daily dose of 12 g recombinant follicle stimulating hormone (r FSH) for 6 months, can improve the chance of spontaneous pregnancy observed in their female partners in comparison to placebo (inactive treatment).



Major Players in Male Infertility



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Male Infertility. The companies which have their Male Infertility drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.



This report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like:

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of: Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates



Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:

Oral

Parenteral

intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical.

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like:

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

Pipeline Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Male Infertility therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Male Infertility drugs.

Key Players

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharma

APRILBIO Co. Ltd.

Prokrea

Igyxos, Inc.

Mereo Biopharma Group

Key Products

FE 999049

APBR2

AZD5904

PKB-171

IGX12

Leflutrozole

