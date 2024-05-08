Initiated selection of an independent member of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that the Ministry of Finance, authority implementing the rights and obligations of the majority shareholder, has announced a selection of an independent member of the Group Supervisory Board, who will oversee strategic management and international development. Candidates may apply until 28 May.

The selection is being announced following the letter of resignation received by the parent company on 21 December 2023 from Bent Christensen, an independent Supervisory Board and Nomination and Remuneration Committee member. B. Christensen’s last day of office as an independent Supervisory Board and Nomination and Remuneration Committee member was 4 January 2024.

The successful candidate will be appointed to Ignitis Group Supervisory Board by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group.

The international selection of candidates will be conducted by a committee formed following the resolution of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania and by engaging an agency conducting manager and managing personnel recruitment, J. Friisberg and Partners International, together with the partners of the network, J. Friisberg and Partners International.

The advertisement about the conducted selection of a Supervisory Board member, including the requirements for the independent member of the Supervisory Board, can be found here .

The Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” comprises seven members in total: five independent members and two representatives delegated by the Ministry of Finance, which implements the rights and obligations of the majority shareholder. The current independent members of the Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” include Alfonso Faubel, Tim Brooks and Judith Buss, who have extensive experience in the energy sector, mainly renewables, as well as Lorraine Wrafter, who is an experienced organisational development and human resources executive. Aušra Vičkačkienė and Ingrida Muckutė are the experts who are delegated to represent the Ministry of Finance.

The Supervisory Board is a collegial body of the Group that supervises the Group’s activities and is elected for a four-year term. The term of the current Supervisory Board of the Group will end on 25 October 2025.The end of term of the new Supervisory Board member will correspond to the end of term of the current Supervisory Board.

For more information, please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group

Email arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Tel. +370 620 76076



