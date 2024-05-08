Ireland Cement Industry Report 2023: Output is Expected to Increase from $189 Million in 2022 to Reach $216.9 Million by 2027

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cement industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 3.2% on an annual basis to reach US$195.0 million in 2023.
The medium to long term growth story in country remains intact. The cement industry in country is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 2.7% during 2023-2027. The cement output in the country is expected to increase from US$189.0 million in 2022 to reach US$216.9 million by 2027.
This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in Ireland, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.
- Cement Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country
- Distribution Channel: Provides an in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.
- Cement Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 4 key products. Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of cement product types.
Scope
Ireland by Cement Markets, 2018-2027
- Residential Buildings
- Non-Residential Buildings
- Infrastructure & Other Markets
Ireland by Cement End-User, 2018-2027
- Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
- Consumers
- Concrete Product Manufacturers
- Other End Users
Ireland by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027
- Direct Channel
- Indirect Channel
Ireland by Cement Product, 2018-2027
- Portland cement
- Blended Cement
- Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement
- Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement
- Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement
- Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement
- Specialty Cement
- Rapid Hardening Cement
- High Alumina Cement
- White Cement
- Sulphate Resistant Cement
- Others
- Green Cement
