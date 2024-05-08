Parsons Receives Innovation Transportation Solutions Award from WTS Colorado

CHANTILLY, Va., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) announced today that the company’s East Colfax Avenue Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project received the 2024 Innovation Transportation Solutions Award from the Women in Transportation (WTS) Colorado Chapter. WTS is an international organization dedicated to shaping the future of transportation for the public good through the global advancement of women. Parsons is a Champion Partner and active participant in WTS and currently serves as prime for final design of the East Colfax BRT, in addition to providing preliminary engineering and NEPA review.



Forty-three female professionals worked on the project from initiation to design completion, including public and private sector staff. Roles ranged from planning to environmental analysis, architectural design, and engineering in addition to leadership roles.

“This was Denver’s first BRT project and the extraordinary agency collaboration on this landmark project has been vital to its success,” said Amber Haines, Deputy Project Manager for Parsons. “Through ongoing partnership, our team designed a project that would advance the local community and provide the basis for future corridors across the area. We look forward to working with our project partners as we move into final design and the construction phase.”

The East Colfax BRT corridor will link the Denver Union Station, Downtown Denver, adjacent communities, transit routes, and the Anschutz Medical Campus along the key east-west transportation route. Through a series of design charettes concurrent with direct outreach to the community, the Parsons team created the design which would become The Lynx.

The East Colfax Avenue BRT was distinguished by the successful collaboration with the various stakeholders invested in the project, including the City and County of Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) (project owner), City of Aurora (COA) (project co-owner), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), and Regional Transportation District (RTD) (project sponsor and operator).

This project features sustainable and resilient design attributes that optimize life cycle value, support public health and safety, and highlight local character of surrounding structures in the community. Examples of features include energy efficient lighting fixtures that minimize light pollution, water quality best management practices to protect water quality, a redundant fiber optic network to improve system integration, and enhancement of public space and amenities at the BRT stations.

Read more about the project here: https://www.parsons.com/project/east-colfax-avenue-bus-rapid-transit-brt-denver-co/

