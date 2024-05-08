AvidXchange Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong across-the-board year-over-year Q1’24 financial performance driven by yield expansion, transaction growth, unit cost reduction and operating expense discipline



Q1’24 operating income loss of $(4.1) million more than halved versus a loss of $(17.1) million in the comparable year-ago period



Q1’24 adjusted EBITDA up sharply to $17.7 million vs. $0.4 million in the comparable year-ago period



Sustaining a strong balance sheet with cash and marketable securities of $443.6 million to re-invest in the core business organically and inorganically



Updated 2024 business outlook reflects sustained strong execution amid macro volatility



CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

“We continued our streak of delivering standout financial results with our first quarter 2024 being no exception, marking 11 consecutive quarters of surpassing internal expectations. Given the volatile macro backdrop, which has continued to impact transaction volumes, we are utilizing all the levers that help us counterbalance those impacts, resulting in strong growth, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin performance. With the market for accounts payable and payments automation for middle market companies estimated at $40 billion, we believe our differentiated value proposition positions us well to capitalize on the trend toward digital transformation of the back office given our breadth of verticals, depth of integrations, competitive strength and our proprietary two-side network. Furthermore, we believe the investments we are making in innovation, new products and integration partnerships -- both launched and in the pipeline -- provide a long runway for growth and profits,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $105.6 million, an increase of 21.6% year-over-year, compared with $86.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenue included interest income of $13.1 million compared with $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(1.0) million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(16.0) million in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $11.3 million, compared with a Non-GAAP net loss of $(3.4) million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $69.2 million, or 65.5% of total revenue, compared with $52.1 million, or 60.0% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $76.5 million, or 72.4% of total revenue, compared with $58.4 million, or 67.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.7 million compared with $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

First Quarter 2024 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

Total transactions processed in the first quarter of 2024 were 19.3 million, an increase of 5.8% from 18.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Total payment volume in the first quarter of 2024 was $19.9 billion, an increase of 12.0% from $17.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

Transaction yield in the first quarter of 2024 was $5.47, an increase of 14.9% from $4.76 in the first quarter of 2023.



Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

As of May 8, 2024, AvidXchange anticipates its Full Year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Current

FY 2024 Guidance Previous

FY 2024 Guidance Revenue(1) $442.0 - $448.0 $441.0 - $447.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1&2) $71.0 - $75.0 $67.0 - $71.0





(1) The current FY 2024 guidance anticipates interest revenue contribution of approximately $45.0 million compared to $44.0 million previously (2) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.





These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Teleconference Information

AvidXchange will discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results during a teleconference today, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. The call will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange’s website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “outlook,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024, our “streak” of financial results, our ability to counterbalance ongoing and future macroeconomic impacts, our customers’ perception of the value proposition associated with our products and services including the delivery of electronic payments, our addressable market opportunity, the strength of our products and product pipeline, the role that our verticals, integrations, competitive strengths, and two-sided network will play in positioning us for future growth, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss).

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, acquisition-related effects on income tax, and charitable contributions of common stock. Non-GAAP income tax expense is calculated using our blended statutory rate except in periods of non-GAAP net loss when it is based on our GAAP income tax expense. In each case, non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the effects of acquisitions in the period on tax expense.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

Availability of Information on AvidXchange’s Website

Investors and others should note that AvidXchange routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website. While not all information that AvidXchange posts to the Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, AvidXchange encourages investors, the media and others interested in AvidXchange to review the information that it shares at the Investor Relations link located at https://ir.avidxchange.com. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about AvidXchange when enrolling an email address by visiting “Email Alerts” in the “Resources” section of AvidXchange’s Investor Relations website https://ir.avidxchange.com.

Investor Contact:

Subhaash Kumar

Skumar1@avidxchange.com

813.760.2309





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 105,598 $ 86,822 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 30,333 29,473 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,741 20,135 Research and development 25,904 23,122 General and administrative 24,260 22,627 Impairment and write-off of intangible assets 162 - Depreciation and amortization 9,307 8,586 Total operating expenses 79,374 74,470 Loss from operations (4,109 ) (17,121 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 6,562 4,516 Interest expense (3,337 ) (3,315 ) Other income 3,225 1,201 Loss before income taxes (884 ) (15,920 ) Income tax expense 125 70 Net loss $ (1,009 ) $ (15,990 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 204,896,718 199,900,920





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



As of March 31, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,660 $ 406,974 Restricted funds held for customers 1,220,459 1,578,656 Marketable securities 99,888 44,645 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,271 and $4,231, respectively 48,877 46,689 Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,291 and $1,333 respectively 9,967 9,744 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,322 12,070 Total current assets 1,738,173 2,098,778 Property and equipment, net 100,114 100,985 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,585 1,628 Deferred customer origination costs, net 27,216 27,663 Goodwill 165,921 165,921 Intangible assets, net 80,852 84,805 Other noncurrent assets and deposits 4,642 3,957 Total assets $ 2,118,503 $ 2,483,737 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 15,433 $ 16,777 Accrued expenses 39,558 56,367 Payment service obligations 1,220,459 1,578,656 Deferred revenue 12,455 12,851 Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases 251 275 Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases 1,691 1,525 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,425 6,425 Total current liabilities 1,296,272 1,672,876 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue, less current portion 13,808 14,742 Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities 62,595 62,464 Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities 2,909 3,275 Long-term debt 69,422 69,760 Other long-term liabilities 3,934 4,175 Total liabilities 1,448,940 1,827,292 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 206,315,368 and 204,084,024 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 206 204 Additional paid-in capital 1,692,526 1,678,401 Accumulated deficit (1,023,169 ) (1,022,160 ) Total stockholders' equity 669,563 656,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,118,503 $ 2,483,737





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,009 ) $ (15,990 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 9,307 8,586 Amortization of deferred financing costs 106 110 Provision for credit losses 687 550 Stock-based compensation 10,959 8,931 Accrued interest 433 503 Impairment and write-off on intangible assets 162 - Accretion of investments held to maturity (913 ) (1,238 ) Deferred income taxes 89 53 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,442 ) (3,702 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,252 ) (2,556 ) Other noncurrent assets (725 ) 1,205 Deferred customer origination costs 448 205 Accounts payable (1,428 ) (23 ) Deferred revenue (1,330 ) (261 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (17,288 ) (21,887 ) Operating lease liabilities (156 ) (115 ) Total adjustments (5,343 ) (9,639 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,352 ) (25,629 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of marketable securities held to maturity (87,996 ) (62,999 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity 33,666 111,680 Purchases of equipment (522 ) (332 ) Purchases of intangible assets (4,039 ) (3,855 ) Supplier advances, net (656 ) (310 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (59,547 ) 44,184 Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of long-term debt (406 ) (406 ) Principal payments on finance leases (77 ) (165 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,168 366 Debt issuance costs - (624 ) Payment of acquisition-related liability (100 ) (100 ) Payment service obligations (358,197 ) (232,652 ) Net cash used in financing activities (355,612 ) (233,581 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers (421,511 ) (215,026 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 1,985,630 1,634,387 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period $ 1,564,119 $ 1,419,361 Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 85 $ 14 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations - 362 Interest paid on notes payable 1,330 1,255 Interest paid on finance leases 1,468 1,448 Cash paid for income taxes 7 -



