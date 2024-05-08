Qatar Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast Report 2023-2027: Cement Market Dynamics, Distribution Channel, Cement Products

Dublin, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import Export, End Markets - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cement industry in Qatar is expected to grow by 3.2% on an annual basis to reach US$ 2.03 billion in 2023.



The medium to long term growth story in country remains intact. The cement industry in country is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.3% during 2023-2027. The cement output in the country is expected to increase from US$ 1.97 billion in 2022 to reach US$ 2.31 billion by 2027.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in Qatar, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Cement Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country

Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user industry a in the country Distribution Channel: Provides an in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.

Provides an in-depth analysis of distribution channel across products at country level in value terms. Cement Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 4 key products. Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of cement product types.

Scope



Qatar by Cement Markets, 2018-2027

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Infrastructure & Other Markets

Qatar by Cement End-User, 2018-2027

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Consumers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Other End Users

Qatar by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

Qatar by Cement Product, 2018-2027

Portland cement

Blended Cement

Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement

Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulphate Resistant Cement

Others

Green Cement

