Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 30, 2024.



Highlights

1Q 2024 revenues of $746.3 million

Gross margin was 22.8% and included the negative impact of 74 basis points related to the addition of Newport

EPS of $0.22

1Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.82 with book-to-bill of 0.73 for semiconductors and 0.91 for passive components

Backlog at quarter end was 5.0 months



“As expected, first quarter revenue declined 5% sequentially primarily due to ongoing semiconductor inventory digestion and lingering macro-economic uncertainties, particularly in Asia and Europe. Passive components revenue is stable to growing in Automotive with stronger growth in Aerospace/Defense. Gross margin for the quarter included a 74-basis point negative impact from the addition of Newport,” said Joel Smejkal, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking ahead, we still expect a recovery from the inventory correction in the second half of the year, led by passive components. During the year we intend to execute on the eight strategic growth levers we detailed at our Investor Day with a focus on investing in catch-up capacity, deepening our customer relationships and advancing our silicon carbide strategy as we prepare for the next upcycle in demand,” added Mr. Smejkal.

2Q 2024 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $750 million +/- $20 million, including a full quarter of Newport, and a gross profit margin in the range of 21.7% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 160 basis points from the addition of Newport.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 Net revenues $ 746,279 $ 785,236 $ 871,046 Costs of products sold 575,872 584,572 592,333 Gross profit 170,407 200,664 278,713 Gross margin 22.8 % 25.6 % 32.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 127,736 122,834 120,145 Operating income 42,671 77,830 158,568 Operating margin 5.7 % 9.9 % 18.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,496 ) (6,454 ) (5,120 ) Other 8,087 9,268 3,329 Total other income (expense) - net 1,591 2,814 (1,791 ) Income before taxes 44,262 80,644 156,777 Income tax expense 12,819 28,690 44,588 Net earnings 31,443 51,954 112,189 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 519 482 408 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 30,924 $ 51,472 $ 111,781 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.22 $ 0.37 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.22 $ 0.37 $ 0.79 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,726 138,318 140,636 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,476 139,266 141,251 Cash dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 796,541 $ 972,719 Short-term investments 37,418 35,808 Accounts receivable, net 411,203 426,674 Inventories: Finished goods 166,684 167,083 Work in process 280,536 267,339 Raw materials 218,623 213,098 Total inventories 665,843 647,520 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 232,135 214,443 Total current assets 2,143,140 2,297,164 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 84,302 77,006 Buildings and improvements 744,328 719,387 Machinery and equipment 3,171,593 3,053,868 Construction in progress 300,714 290,593 Allowance for depreciation (2,857,344 ) (2,846,208 ) 1,443,593 1,294,646 Right of use assets 129,346 126,829 Deferred income taxes 135,786 137,394 Goodwill 238,890 201,416 Other intangible assets, net 73,444 72,333 Other assets 99,865 110,141 Total assets $ 4,264,064 $ 4,239,923





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) March 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 197,513 $ 191,002 Payroll and related expenses 153,280 161,940 Lease liabilities 27,760 26,485 Other accrued expenses 258,773 239,350 Income taxes 72,018 73,098 Total current liabilities 709,344 691,875 Long-term debt less current portion 819,407 818,188 U.S. transition tax payable 47,027 47,027 Deferred income taxes 118,389 95,776 Long-term lease liabilities 103,594 102,830 Other liabilities 88,719 87,918 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 190,356 195,503 Total liabilities 2,076,836 2,039,117 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,357 13,319 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,292,765 1,291,499 Retained earnings 1,058,531 1,041,372 Treasury stock (at cost) (174,194 ) (161,656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,685 ) 10,337 Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,181,984 2,196,081 Noncontrolling interests 5,244 4,725 Total equity 2,187,228 2,200,806 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,264,064 $ 4,239,923





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - In thousands) Three fiscal months edned March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 Operating activities Net earnings $ 31,443 $ 112,189 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,527 43,301 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (625 ) (64 ) Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 8,179 8,986 Stock compensation expense 5,344 2,965 Deferred income taxes 4,376 7,329 Other 426 (2,696 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (18,459 ) (42,117 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 80,211 129,893 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (53,084 ) (45,574 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 751 326 Purchase and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired (168,616 ) - Purchase of short-term investments (19,232 ) (41 ) Maturity of short-term investments 17,611 121,768 Other investing activities (1,219 ) (892 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (223,789 ) 75,587 Financing activities Net proceeds on revolving credit facility - 65,000 Dividends paid to common stockholders (12,542 ) (12,810 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (1,210 ) (1,210 ) Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (12,538 ) (20,173 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,053 ) (3,653 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (30,343 ) 27,154 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,257 ) 4,075 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (176,178 ) 236,709 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 972,719 610,825 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 796,541 $ 847,534





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 80,211 $ 6,268 $ 129,893 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 751 122 326 Less: Capital expenditures (53,084 ) (145,331 ) (45,574 ) Free cash $ 27,878 $ (138,941 ) $ 84,645





VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 30,924 $ 51,472 $ 111,781 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 519 482 408 Net earnings $ 31,443 $ 51,954 $ 112,189 Interest expense $ 6,496 $ 6,454 $ 5,120 Interest income (9,053 ) (9,934 ) (5,944 ) Income taxes 12,819 28,690 44,588 Depreciation and amortization 49,527 50,463 43,301 EBITDA $ 91,232 $ 127,627 $ 199,254 EBITDA margin** 12.2 % 16.3 % 22.9 % ** EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues







