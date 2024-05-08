Treos Bio to Present New Clinical Data on Off-the-Shelf Peptide Immunotherapy for Colorectal Cancer at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

LONDON and BOSTON, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treos Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company using data science and proprietary biomarkers to develop precision peptide immunotherapies, said investigators will present new results from a phase 2 trial of the company’s lead product candidate PolyPEPI1018 in combination with Roche’s PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with late-stage microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting.



Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, there are approximately 1.4 million people living with colorectal cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. Current treatments for CRC include surgery and chemotherapy in early stages of disease and chemotherapy, biologics and targeted therapies in later stages. Microsatellite Stable (MSS) CRC accounts for approximately 85 percent of all colorectal cancers and nearly all cases of metastatic CRC (mCRC). Patients with MSS CRC do not benefit from available immunotherapies.

PolyPEPI1018, Treos’ lead product candidate, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, co-developed with a candidate companion diagnostic. The therapy is in development as a first-line maintenance therapy and as a third line treatment. The companion diagnostic uses Treos’ proprietary PASCal computational tool to identify Personal EPItopes (PEPIs) that are likely to induce antigen-specific T Cell responses in a patient.

Investigators will present a poster with new data from OBERTO 301, a multicenter, open label, phase 2 trial evaluating the combination treatment of PolyPEPI1018 and atezolizumab in patients with MSS mCRC who have progressed on two or three prior treatment regimens. The primary endpoint of the study is incidence and severity of treatment related adverse events and secondary endpoints include objective response rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, and overall survival.

“We are highly encouraged by the consistency observed across three clinical trials in MSS metastatic colorectal cancer in different settings and the unique ability of PolyPEPI1018 to turn ‘cold’ tumors into ‘hot’ tumors,” said Christopher C. Gallen, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Treos Bio.

About Treos Bio Limited

Treos Bio develops precision peptide cancer immunotherapies combined with novel biomarkers using proprietary computational data science integrating HLA genetics, tumor profile, and clinical outcome of thousands of real subjects. Treos has conducted three clinical trials in the United States and the European Union of its lead candidate, PolyPEPI1018, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. Treos has completed preclinical development of additional off-the-shelf immunotherapies in ovarian, breast, bladder, gastric, lung cancers, and melanoma. The Company is also developing off-the-shelf immunotherapies personalized to an individual patient’s HLA genotype for several types of solid tumors. Treos has raised $45 million to date. More information can be found at www.treosbio.com .

