IntelGenx Announces Voting Results on Election of Directors

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) (the “Company” or “IntelGenx”) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 7, 2024 (the “Annual Meeting”), shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company, including the election of the directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.



The Annual Meeting was held in a virtual-only format, for those who were shareholders of the Company at the close of business on March 11, 2024 (the “Record Date”), pursuant to notice and proxy materials duly communicated to them. As of the Record Date, there were 174,658,096 shares outstanding of the Company’s common stock at $0.00001 par value (the “IntelGenx Common Stock”). Shareholders as of the Record Date holding 109,675,659 shares (62,794%) of the IntelGenx Common Stock were present at the Annual Meeting or per proxy. Each such shareholder was entitled to one vote for each share of the IntelGenx Common Stock held on the Record Date.

At the Annual Meeting, the following matters were submitted to votes of the Company’s shareholders:

(i) the election of eight directors;



(ii) the ratification of Richter LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024;



(iii) the advisory vote on executive compensation; and



(iv) the passing of a resolution to approve all unallocated PRSUs.



Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:



Name of Nominee For Against Abstain Number % Number % Number % Horst G. Zerbe, Ph.D. 75,711,268 96.96 1,982,893 2.54 388,516 0.50 Bernd J. Melchers 75,750,832 97.01 1,437,429 1.84 894,416 1.15 Clemens Mayr 76,121,283 97.49 1,469,578 1.88 491,816 0.63 Mark Nawacki 76,244,152 97.65 1,359,609 1.74 478,916 0.61 Monika Trzcinska, Ph.D. 76,447,263 97.91 1,157,118 1.48 478.296 0.61 Sahil Kirpekar, Ph.D. 76,298,523 97.71 1,255,347 1.61 528,807 0.68 Ryan Barrett. 76,142,943 97.52 1,378,427 1.76 561,307 0.72 Dwight Gorham 75,922,577 97.23 1,611,018 2.06 549,082 0.70





